Jennifer Lopez to Release New Single In January From 'This Is Me…Now' Album & Short Film

When she releases her new album on February 16, Lopez will also be releasing a short film on Prime Video. 

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Jennifer Lopez will release her new single, "Can't Get Enough," on January 10, 2024. Pre-save the new single here.

This morning, Lopez announced the release of a new music project called "This Is Me...Now," following the 21st anniversary of her album, "This Is Me...Then," on which she wrote and produced.

The album will be a vulnerable piece exploring the emotional, spiritual, and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.

Accompanying the album's release on February 16, Lopez will also be releasing a short film on Prime Video. 

Watch the trailer for the new project here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Latin Grammy Winner Andrés Cepeda Announces U.S. Tour & More Photo
Latin Grammy Winner Andrés Cepeda Announces U.S. Tour & More

Andrés Cepeda, renowned four-time Latin Grammy Award winner and Platinum-selling Colombian singer, songwriter & producer who has profoundly impacted the world with his extraordinary music and live performances has announced his highly anticipated Tengo Ganas (“I Want”) U.S. tour. 

2
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release New Single 96 Bulls Ft. Drezus Photo
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release New Single '96 Bulls' Ft. Drezus

Hip-Hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, comprised of Yung Trybez and Young D, release their latest single, “'96 Bulls,” featuring Drezus. This electrifying track is a slam dunk with its dynamic lyrics and high-energy beats, drawing inspiration from the world of basketball and their Indigenous culture. 

3
Dylan Scott Celebrates Fourth No. 1 Single With Radio Hit Cant Have Mine Photo
Dylan Scott Celebrates Fourth No. 1 Single With Radio Hit 'Can't Have Mine'

Dylan Scott is excited to celebrate his fourth No. 1 single with radio hit, “Can't Have Mine,” on both the Mediabase and Billboard charts. The single also recently achieved RIAA Platinum Certification, marking eight million RIAA Certified units over seven singles and one album and the fourth RIAA certification Scott has received this year.

4
Splice Launches Aaroh, A New Sample Label Focused on South Asia Sounds Photo
Splice Launches Aaroh, A New Sample Label Focused on South Asia Sounds

Splice, the platform that helps music creators bring their ideas to life, has launched Aaroh, a sample label representing the samples and sounds of South Asia. To celebrate the launch of the label, Aaroh has released five distinct sample packs representing a sonic exploration of musical styles and instruments of one of the most creative regions.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

