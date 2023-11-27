Jennifer Lopez to Release New Single In January From 'This Is Me…Now' Album & Short Film

Jennifer Lopez will release her new single, "Can't Get Enough," on January 10, 2024. Pre-save the new single here.

This morning, Lopez announced the release of a new music project called "This Is Me...Now," following the 21st anniversary of her album, "This Is Me...Then," on which she wrote and produced.

The album will be a vulnerable piece exploring the emotional, spiritual, and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.

Accompanying the album's release on February 16, Lopez will also be releasing a short film on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer for the new project here: