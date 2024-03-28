Jennifer Hudson, Meryl Streep & More Will Make Appearances at 2024 IHeartRadio Music Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced today 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature special appearances by Avril Lavigne, GloRilla, Jared Leto, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Meryl Streep, Niecy Nash-Betts, Peso Pluma, Ravi Patel, Stevie Wonder, T-Pain, Vella Lovell and more. Additionally, Green Day and TLC will also receive the iHeartRadio Landmark Awards. The event will air LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX and will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. The event will feature performances by host Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more, plus a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient Cher. Beyoncé will be honored with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

The iHeartRadio Landmark Award recognizes artists' album releases that have inspired and shaped culture over multiple decades. In 1994, Rock N Roll Hall of Famer's Green Day released Dookie, which has sold over 20 million albums worldwide, receiving Diamond certification. This year the band is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of American Idiot, another album that has gone on to form and influence pop culture for years to follow. Also released in 1994, TLC's CrazySexyCool received top accolades, boosting them to become the first female group ever to be awarded Diamond certification. The album remains the best-selling album by an American girl group of all time, yielding multiple chart-topping singles.

The 11th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2023, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2024. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations and will showcase the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.

Artists receiving multiple nominations include, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León, David Kushner, Doechii, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Grupo Frontera, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Jung Kook, Karol G, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Rema, Selena Gomez, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyla, Usher and Yng Lvcas. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.