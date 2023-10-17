Jennette McCurdy Premieres Trailer for 'Hard Feelings' Podcast

Launching October 24, Jennette McCurdy doesn’t give a f*ck. Except that she does.

Oct. 17, 2023

Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network, today premiered the trailer and announced launch details for “Hard Feelings,” the highly anticipated original podcast hosted by Jennette McCurdy, author of #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. 

Launching October 24, Jennette McCurdy doesn’t give a f*ck. Except that she does. She gives many f*cks. So many, in fact, that she hurts constantly. The weekly series will see McCurdy discussing topics like jealousy, shame, expectations, and social anxiety. 

“Recording episodes of my podcast has been so fulfilling for me. I feel an intense emotion, grab my phone, and start recording what comes out, which is often surprising and fun and messy and thought-provoking," said McCurdy. “I’m so grateful to be partnering with Lemonada, a team who has completely supported and trusted my vision.”

“We're honored to work alongside Jennette, who has such a clear vision for this show, and we can't wait for the world to hear it,” shares Lemonada’s Chief Creative Officer, Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

The first episode of “Hard Feelings” will be available on Tuesday, October 24, on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

ABOUT JENNETTE MCCURDY

New York Times bestselling author Jennette McCurdy chronicled the unflinching details surrounding her life and rise to fame in her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, which stayed at #1 on the NYT bestseller list for eight consecutive weeks and has remained on the list for over a year. In the inspiring book of resilience and independence, Jennette uses candor and dark humor as she dives into her struggles as a former child actor—including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother—and how she retook control of her life.

Jennette recently closed a deal to write her debut fiction novel, which will be released in 2024, and has also launched a book club highlighting her favorite fiction and nonfiction books each month. As a result of her accolades, Jennette has been honored as part of Adweek’s 2023 Creative 100, celebrating the most innovative and visionary talent across marketing, media, and culture, as well as with an inclusion in the 2022 TIME100 Next list, a compilation of emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership. 



