Jeff Lynne's Elo Announces 2020 'From Out Of Nowhere' U.K. Tour
Following the release of the UK Number One album, 'From Out of Nowhere', Jeff Lynne's ELO have just announced an autumn 2020 European tour. The highly anticipated 'From Out of Nowhere' tour will include two nights at London's O2 Arena on 5th and 6th October.Jeff Lynne's ELO plays the following UK and Ireland dates. Tickets on sale January 31st at 9:00 AM HERE. October
Mon 5th UK, London, The O2
Tues 6th UK, London, The O2
Sun 11th UK, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
Fri 16th UK, Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sun 18th UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 19th IE, Dublin, 3Arena
Wed 21st UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro With more than 50 million albums sold, ELO ranks among the most popular acts of its era. Those totals cover four consecutive Top 10 albums and seven reaching the Top 20, as well as a remarkable string of hit singles - 20 reaching the U.S. Top 40 and a full seven of them lodging in the Top 10. Lynne's reach, of course, has extended far beyond ELO, touching millions as a producer and collaborator, most notably as a member of the Traveling Wilburys alongside George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty. He also produced Harrison's colorful Cloud Nine album and with Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr crafted full songs from John Lennon's home tapes of "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love." Jeff Lynne's ELO play the following European dates. September
Sat 19th NO, Oslo, Telenor Arena
Mon 21st SE, Stockholm, Ericsson Globe Arena
Wed 23rd DK, Herning, Jyske Bank Boxen
Fri 26th DE, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
Sat 27th DE, Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed 30th DE, Munich, Olympiahalle