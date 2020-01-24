Jeff Lynne's Elo Announces 2020 'From Out Of Nowhere' U.K. Tour

Following the release of the UK Number One album, 'From Out of Nowhere', Jeff Lynne's ELO have just announced an autumn 2020 European tour. The highly anticipated 'From Out of Nowhere' tour will include two nights at London's O2 Arena on 5th and 6th October.

Jeff Lynne's ELO plays the following UK and Ireland dates. Tickets on sale January 31st at 9:00 AM HERE

OctoberMon 5th UK, London, The O2Tues 6th UK, London, The O2Sun 11th UK, Birmingham, Arena BirminghamFri 16th UK, Manchester, Manchester ArenaSun 18th UK, Belfast, SSE ArenaMon 19th IE, Dublin, 3ArenaWed 21st UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

With more than 50 million albums sold, ELO ranks among the most popular acts of its era. Those totals cover four consecutive Top 10 albums and seven reaching the Top 20, as well as a remarkable string of hit singles - 20 reaching the U.S. Top 40 and a full seven of them lodging in the Top 10. Lynne's reach, of course, has extended far beyond ELO, touching millions as a producer and collaborator, most notably as a member of the Traveling Wilburys alongside George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty. He also produced Harrison's colorful Cloud Nine album and with Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr crafted full songs from John Lennon's home tapes of "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love."

SeptemberSat 19th NO, Oslo, Telenor ArenaMon 21st SE, Stockholm, Ericsson Globe ArenaWed 23rd DK, Herning, Jyske Bank BoxenFri 26th DE, Hamburg, Barclaycard ArenaSat 27th DE, Berlin, Mercedes-Benz ArenaWed 30th DE, Munich, Olympiahalle