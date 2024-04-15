Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2024 Gala CELEBRATING TONY BENNETT To Be Livestreamed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jazz at Lincoln Center has announced that its 2024 Gala, Celebrating Tony Bennett, will be available for Jazz Live subscribers to stream live on April 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. EDT. The webcast will then be available on-demand through April 23, 2024.

This year, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s signature fundraising event celebrates the late, great vocalist Tony Bennett’s unique contributions and fierce dedication to the jazz community. Celebrating Tony Bennett—hosted by Josh Groban and anchored by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis—features special guests Rubén Blades, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Norm Lewis, Adriane Lenox, Ekep Nkwelle, Robbie Lee, Shenel Johns, Bill Charlap, and Jared Grimes performing songs that Bennett elevated into classics. The star-studded lineup will perform songs including “The Best is Yet to Come,” “Watch What Happens,” “I Get Along Without You Very Well,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “It Amazes Me,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and more.

On this special evening, Jazz at Lincoln Center will also honor Grammy Award-winning pianist Bill Charlap with the Award for Artistic Excellence. The organization will also present the Ed Bradley Award for Leadership in Jazz to two recipients: Tim Jackson, former artistic director of the Monterey Jazz Festival; and Randall Kline, founder of SFJAZZ.

Jazz Live is Jazz at Lincoln Center's streaming video app, which provides exclusive access to the institution’s live webcasts, a selection of archival performances, and all of the original world-class digital content for which Jazz at Lincoln Center is renowned. The Jazz Live app is available now from Apple (iOS/tvOS), Google (Android/Android TV), Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. For more information and to subscribe, visit jazzlive.com.

To attend the Gala in person, ticket prices begin at $1,500; table prices, $35,000. For tickets, please contact the Jazz at Lincoln Center Events Office at 212-245-6570 or jalcgala@jazz.org.

A limited number of concert-only tickets at $150 to $200 are available for purchase at jazz.org 24 hours a day or by calling Center Charge at 212-721-6500, open daily from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office, located on Broadway at 60th Street, Ground Floor. Box office hours are Monday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (or 30 minutes past curtain) and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (or 30 minutes past curtain).