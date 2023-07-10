Jazz Trumpeter & Singer Matt Von Roderick Shares 'The Seventh Son'

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Jazz Trumpeter & Singer Matt Von Roderick Shares 'The Seventh Son'

“The Seventh Son,” the third single from Matt Von Roderick's highly anticipated album, CELESTIAL HEART, is out now. His first release from the album, “Fly Me To The Moon,” put a celestial spin on a classic and was followed by the futuristic “Waking Up On Mars” and now, Von Roderick dives into the blues with his take on Willie Dixon’s classic song.

Von Roderick shares, “‘The Seventh Son’ shows another side of me. It's the most fun and playful song on CELESTIAL HEART, and surprises when the trumpet enters with some of the more exuberant open horn on the album -- wild blues trumpet vibes.

Because of the lyrical content and feeling, I also like to say it's an invitation for listeners to sing along and embrace their superpowers...it's a classic Chicago Blues by bassist Willie Dixon, and vocally, this version is kind of a tip-of-the-hat to Mose Alison and his dry wit.

Veteran bluesman Johnny Lee Schell (BB King, Bonnie Raitt) makes an appearance on slide guitar, as does Barry Goldberg (who played with Bob Dylan on the legendary night he went electric at the Newport Folk Festival) with some warm Hammond B3 organ pads, and then the ride-out section returns to more atmospheric and celestial vibes with some horn and vocal looping.

We even mixed in a little Cajun style violin toward the end played by my father, Alvin Shulman -- we thought it fitting for this song, as his son was born on the 7th. An interesting fact and not planned -- it just happened that we are releasing The Seventh Son on 7/7...”

Photo Credit: Heidi Calvert



