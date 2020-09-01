Jazz, Folk And Rock Artist Jenny Banai Shares 'Paper Plain'

Jenny Banai has dropped her new single “Paper Plain.”

The song is the newest single from the forthcoming full-length, is a lo-fi conglomeration of bits and pieces. Its simple groove is carried by mostly two chords - not Jenny's regular style - and has a freeform melody that borders on melodic rap.

Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/jenny-banai/08-paper-plain/s-qz4ui

Jenny Banai blends jazz, folk, and rock into sophisticated pop music that both celebrates and laments the dynamic of human relationships and the relationship with one's self. Following the 2015 self-release of her debut album, Flowering Head, Jenny independently undertook several Canadian tours, collaborated on the documentary Where We Come Home, and early in 2017, her song "Boars" was featured on TV and web series The Drive. In 2018, Jenny received Fraser Valley Music Awards, Folk Artist Of The Year.

