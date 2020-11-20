Jazz At Lincoln Center's Virtual WeBop Family Jazz Party Streams On Saturday, November 21

Jazz at Lincoln Center continues its mission to introduce new generations to America's greatest art form with two new programs aimed at family audiences: WeBop Family Jazz Party, a virtual New Orleans Jazz Jam, on Saturday, November 21; and A Swingin' Sesame Street Celebration digital album featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, available now.

WeBop Family Jazz Party: A Virtual New Orleans Jazz Jam

Saturday, November 21 at 3:00p.m. EST, with re-stream dates and times on various time zones*

Suggested fee: $10.00

Visit jazz.org/webop for tickets and additional information.

Join us this fall for a virtual trip to the birthplace of jazz as the joyful sounds of the Crescent City fill your home. Dance, swing, play, and second line with the whole family to music from the WeBop Family Band. This fun, interactive 45-minute concert is recommended for families with children 8-months to 8-years-old, but all ages are welcome! Grab your homemade instruments and enjoy an afternoon of music, movement, and imagination!

*Re-stream Date & Times

• West Cost: Saturday, November 21 at 3:00p.m. PST / 6:00p.m. EST

• Australia: Sunday, November 22 at 3:00p.m. AEDT / 11:00p.m. EST (November 21)

• Europe: Sunday, November 22 at 3:00pm CET / 9:00a.m. EST (November 22)

A Swingin' Sesame Street Celebration Digital Album

Featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Available now on jazz.org/sesamestreet and all streaming platforms

On this digital album, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra's fresh arrangements of classic Sesame Street songs reveal the timeless appeal of the program's repertoire. Recorded in front of a sold-out audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater, the

concert assembles a star-studded lineup of Sesame Street characters -including Elmo, Abby, Big Bird, Bert & Ernie, and many more-to perform beloved tunes like "Rubber Duckie," "I Don't Want to Live on the Moon," and "Elmo's Song."

No one is too young or too old to enjoy this hilarious, soulful, and joyous music-so be a part of our neighborhood and celebrate five decades of Sesame Street in swingin' style.

About Jazz at Lincoln Center

The mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz through performance, education, and advocacy. We believe jazz is a metaphor for Democracy. Because jazz is improvisational, it celebrates personal freedom and encourages individual expression. Because jazz is swinging, it dedicates that freedom to finding and maintaining common ground with others. Because jazz is rooted in the blues, it inspires us to face adversity with persistent optimism.

