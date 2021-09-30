Jayli Wolf Releases Empowering New Single 'Lead Me'

Indigenous and queer artist, actress, and activist Jayli Wolf returns with the stunning new single "Lead Me."

Originally meant to be released on the rising act's autobiographical and critically acclaimed debut EP Wild Whisper, "Lead Me" lends us the strength to overcome our inner demons as Wolf opens up about her own battle with addiction. As the rising talent's work towards reclamation and healing continues, so does the effort to draw attention to issues amongst marginalized groups.

Across 6 brilliant tracks on the Wild Whisper EP, the alt-pop artist details her experience leaving the Jehovah's Witnesses religion she was raised in; discovering her truth; issues concerning mental health, sexual abuse, and high-control groups; and concludes by looking forward through self-love, acceptance, and the celebration of life.

With new music on the horizon, plus roles alongside Justin Hartley in teen film The Exchange and FX's new majority female-led television series Y: The Last Man, Jayli Wolf proceeds to tell her story on her terms and is living proof that you can achieve your dreams despite a tumultuous past as long as you persevere.

Listen to the track here: