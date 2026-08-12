Jaylen Brown to Host Free 741 FREQUENCY FEST Block Party in Boston
The all-ages celebration will include special guest performers and activations from The 7uice Foundation and Hue Boston.
Jaylen Brown is set to host 741 FREQUENCY FEST, a free community block party at Boston Common, bringing together fans, families and the broader Boston community for an afternoon centered on music, carnival games and family activities. Billed as a thank-you to the city that has been home to Brown throughout his professional career, the all-ages event will feature a surprise live concert with special guest performers, a 741 pop-up, giveaways and additional community activations.
Hosted by Jaylen Brown & Friends, the event will serve as a 'Thank You, Boston' celebration, giving Brown an opportunity to connect with fans, families and the broader Boston community as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.
The free, all-ages event will feature a surprise live concert with special guest performers, carnival games, giveaways, a 741 pop-up, community activations and additional surprises throughout the afternoon.
Event Details
Surprise concert and special guest performances
741 Pop-Up Carnival games
Giveaways
Family and community activities
Special guests and surprises
.... and more
WHO: Jaylen Brown & Friends presented in partnership with The 7uice Foundation, City of Boston, Theory Communications and Hue Boston.
WHEN: Sunday, August 30, 2026 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
WHERE: Boston Common | Charles Street Entrance | Boston, MA
ADMISSION: FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
After nearly a decade in Boston, Brown is bringing the community together for one final summer celebration before beginning his next chapter. 741 Frequency Fest is designed as a thank-you to the city and the people who have supported Brown throughout his career, while continuing his longstanding commitment to creating accessible experiences that bring together sports, music, culture and community.
The event is presented by Jaylen Brown & Friends in partnership with The 7uice Foundation, the City of Boston, Theory Communications and Hue Boston, arriving as Brown prepares for the next chapter of his career.