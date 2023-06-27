Jaye Jayle Releases Collaborative Single With Patrick Shiroishi & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy 'When We Are Dogs'

New album Don't Let Your Love Life Get You Down will be out on July 14.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Jaye Jayle Releases Collaborative Single With Patrick Shiroishi & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy 'When We Are Dogs'

Across the eight songs of Jaye Jayle’s new full-length, Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down, Evan Patterson and his cohorts take the old American singer-songwriter template and imbue it with a kaleidoscope of sonic textures culled from a half-century’s worth of fringe music. 

The album's latest single— the dreamy, meditative "When We Are Dogs"—arrives today and showcases the brilliance of Jaye Jayle collaborating with Patrick Shiroishi (saxophone) and Bonnie "Prince" Billy (vocals).  

Jaye Jayle's Evan Patterson comments, "'When We Are Dogs' came to fruition through a series of unexpected collaborations.  First with Patrick Shiroishi and his saxophone. The song on its own was like a blurry background in some sort of early animation. Patrick’s playing gave the song a sense of focus and clarity. He became one of the lead characters in the melodic adventure." 

Patterson continues, "I still felt the song needed a lyrical story. Then comes Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and his voice. I knew we were both dog lovers. A story about being reincarnated as dogs was a perfect fit. Will’s voice allowed the song to soar even further into the fictional realm. For me, the most exciting part of the process was to accidentally create a sonic landscape for these two prolific musicians to meet each other, not in the normal sense of an introduction. Patrick and Will’s contributions resemble that of a conversation. Playing off of one another. Maybe not meeting as dogs, yet meeting as artists."

Patterson concludes, "Bonnie 'Prince' Billy also has a new album coming out soon. Also, recorded by the same engineer Nick Roeder that recorded Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down, it’s an exciting time for new music. It always is." 

"When We Are Dogs" arrives today on streaming platforms and a music video for the song, created by acclaimed artist Richie Beckett, will surface soon.

Jaye Jayle, on tour:

July 25  Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

July 26  Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

July 27  Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *

July 28  Louisville, KY @ Planet of the Tapes *

July 29  Hammond, IN @ Paul Henry’s Art Gallery 

July 30  Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

* w/ Kowloon Walled City

Photo Credit: Chris Jenner.



