Jaye Jayle Announces U.S. Tour Supporting City and Colour

Jaye Jayle has shared a new Richey Beckett-directed music video for the song "When We Are Dogs" from their recently released fourth album Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down, as well as announcing extensive tour dates opening for City and Colour in the US in August and September (full band shows), and Årabrot in the UK & EU in November (solo shows). These dates follow Jaye Jayle's current trek with Kowloon Walled City that is happening now— all dates can be found below.

Taken from the new album Don't Let Your Love Life Get You Down, "When We Are Dogs" features underground folk legend Bonnie "Prince" Billy alongside prolific experimental saxophonist Patrick Shoroishi. An organic collaboration amongst esteemed musicians, done for the love of sonic experiments, the song now has an equally striking video, created by Welsh illustrator and artist Richey Beckett, shot in the wilderness of his home country.

Jaye Jayle comments on "When We Are Dogs"— “A song about the afterlife. Being reincarnated as dogs. To co-exist with a loved one. It could not have come out more gorgeous. It would be so fitting that prolific visual artist Richey Beckett contributed a piece for the song as videographer. Richey has put together what he calls “if Lars Von Trier directed Homeward Bound” a collection of clips of his dog Merlin prowling the fields of Wales. Making a more than imaginable visual companion for this truly mesmerizing song.”

Under the moniker of Jaye Jayle, Louisville guitarist/vocalist Evan Patterson has spent over a decade exploring the more abstract realms of the American singer-songwriter process.

The name—a reference to a bluebird locked in a cage as a metaphor for being tethered to the blues’ pentatonic guitar style and forlorn subject matter—underscores Patterson’s esoteric relationship to browbeaten themes and old musical traditions. The three previous Jaye Jayle albums—House Cricks and Other Excuses to Get Out (2016), No Trail and Other Unholy Paths (2018) and Prisyn (2020)—found Jaye Jayle continuously experimenting with form and traversing a myriad of sonic trails.

On his latest album, Don’t Let Your Love Life Let You Down, Patterson continues to push at the boundaries of American blues and folk traditions while breaking the shackles of defeat and passing into a realm residing between Western stoicism and mystic wonder.

Jaye Jayle (full band performances):

July 27 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *

July 28 Louisville, KY @ Planet of the Tapes *

July 29 Hammond, IN @ Paul Henry’s Art Gallery

July 30 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

August 29 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall ^

August 30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot ^

September 1 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo ^

September 2 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

September 5 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

September 7 Los Angeles, CA @ The Welters ^

September 8 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory ^

September 9 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

September 12 Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater ^

September 13 Austin, TX @ The Moody Theater ^

September 15 Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage ^

September 18 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ^

September 19 Raleigh, CA @ The Ritz ^

September 20 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

Jaye Jayle (solo performances):

November 1 Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade %

November 2 Bremen, DE @ Zollkantine %

November 3 Bochum, DE @ Die Trompete %

November 4 Eindhoven, NL @ Stroomhuis %

November 5 Liege, BE @ La Zone %

November 6 Paris, FR @ Glazart %

November 7 Nottingham, UK @ Old Cold Store %

November 8 Leeds, UK @ Lending Room %

November 9 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint %

November 10 Manchester, UK @ Satan's Hollow %

November 11 London, UK @ Boston Music Room %

November 12 Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix %

November 14 Nantes, FR @ Decadanse %

November 15 Nilvange, FR @ Le Gueulard Plus %

November 16 Yverdon-Les-Bains, CH @ l’Amalgame %

November 17 Bologna, IT @ Circolo Dev %

November 18 Rome, IT @ RCCB %

November 19 Milan, IT @ Legend Club %

November 20 Colmar, FR @ Grillen %

November 21 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs %

November 22 Krakow, PL @ Gwarek %

November 23 Poznan, PL @ Pod Minoga %

November 24 Leipzig, DE @ Noel's Ballroom %

November 25 Berlin, DE @ Urban Spreehjj %

* with Kowloon Walled City

^ with City and Colour

% with Årabrot

Photo Credit: Chris Jenner.