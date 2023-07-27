Jaye Jayle Announces U.S. Tour Supporting City and Colour

Jaye Jayle has shared a new Richey Beckett-directed music video for the song "When We Are Dogs" from their fourth album Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Jaye Jayle Announces U.S. Tour Supporting City and Colour

Jaye Jayle has shared a new Richey Beckett-directed music video for the song "When We Are Dogs" from their recently released fourth album Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down, as well as announcing extensive tour dates opening for City and Colour in the US in August and September (full band shows), and Årabrot in the UK & EU in November (solo shows).  These dates follow Jaye Jayle's current trek with Kowloon Walled City that is happening now— all dates can be found below.

Taken from the new album Don't Let Your Love Life Get You Down, "When We Are Dogs" features underground folk legend Bonnie "Prince" Billy alongside prolific experimental saxophonist Patrick Shoroishi. An organic collaboration amongst esteemed musicians, done for the love of sonic experiments, the song now has an equally striking video, created by Welsh illustrator and artist Richey Beckett, shot in the wilderness of his home country.

Jaye Jayle comments on "When We Are Dogs"— “A song about the afterlife. Being reincarnated as dogs. To co-exist with a loved one. It could not have come out more gorgeous. It would be so fitting that prolific visual artist Richey Beckett contributed a piece for the song as videographer. Richey has put together what he calls “if Lars Von Trier directed Homeward Bound” a collection of clips of his dog Merlin prowling the fields of Wales. Making a more than imaginable visual companion for this truly mesmerizing song.”

Under the moniker of Jaye Jayle, Louisville guitarist/vocalist Evan Patterson has spent over a decade exploring the more abstract realms of the American singer-songwriter process.

The name—a reference to a bluebird locked in a cage as a metaphor for being tethered to the blues’ pentatonic guitar style and forlorn subject matter—underscores Patterson’s esoteric relationship to browbeaten themes and old musical traditions. The three previous Jaye Jayle albums—House Cricks and Other Excuses to Get Out (2016), No Trail and Other Unholy Paths (2018) and Prisyn (2020)—found Jaye Jayle continuously experimenting with form and traversing a myriad of sonic trails.

On his latest album, Don’t Let Your Love Life Let You Down, Patterson continues to push at the boundaries of American blues and folk traditions while breaking the shackles of defeat and passing into a realm residing between Western stoicism and mystic wonder. 

Jaye Jayle (full band performances):

July 27  Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *
July 28  Louisville, KY @ Planet of the Tapes *
July 29  Hammond, IN @ Paul Henry’s Art Gallery 
July 30  Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

August 29  Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall ^
August 30  Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot ^
September 1  Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo ^
September 2  Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^
September 5  Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
September 7  Los Angeles, CA @ The Welters ^
September 8  San Diego, CA @ The Observatory ^
September 9  Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
September 12  Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater ^
September 13  Austin, TX @ The Moody Theater ^
September 15  Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage ^
September 18  Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ^
September 19  Raleigh, CA @ The Ritz ^
September 20  Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

Jaye Jayle (solo performances):

November 1  Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade %
November 2  Bremen,  DE @ Zollkantine %
November 3  Bochum, DE @ Die Trompete %
November 4  Eindhoven, NL @ Stroomhuis %
November 5  Liege, BE @  La Zone %
November 6  Paris, FR @ Glazart %
November 7  Nottingham, UK @ Old Cold Store %
November 8  Leeds, UK @ Lending Room %
November 9  Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint %
November 10  Manchester, UK @ Satan's Hollow %
November 11  London, UK @ Boston Music Room %
November 12  Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix %
November 14  Nantes, FR @ Decadanse %
November 15  Nilvange, FR @ Le Gueulard Plus %
November 16  Yverdon-Les-Bains, CH @ l’Amalgame %
November 17  Bologna, IT @ Circolo Dev %
November 18  Rome, IT @ RCCB %
November 19  Milan, IT @ Legend Club %
November 20  Colmar, FR @ Grillen %
November 21  Prague, CZ @ Underdogs %
November 22  Krakow, PL @ Gwarek %
November 23  Poznan, PL @ Pod Minoga %
November 24  Leipzig, DE @ Noel's Ballroom %
November 25  Berlin, DE @ Urban Spreehjj %

* with Kowloon Walled City
^ with City and Colour
% with Årabrot 

Photo Credit: Chris Jenner.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

