Jayden Lang Will Release 'Lonely Road' on Nov. 22

Jayden Lange is a 20 year old pop singer/songwriter from Frederick Maryland who amassed over 56k followers across all platforms off his singing covers and music. He started singing about 3-4 years ago. He taught himself how to play the guitar, sing and write songs. He always wanted to be a singer ever since he was 3. Music helped in many ways like getting him through drama, loss, school and just life in general. He wants his music to help other people like music did for him. Jayden has a ton of musical influences from Justin Timberlake to Kings Of Leon but his top 4 are Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Ryan Tedder.



Jayden posted his first cover on April 15, 2017. Since then he's been posting covers, writing, developing his craft and playing shows as much as he can. Jayden released his first single "Tell Me Lies" no November 17, 2018 which now has 12k streams on Spotify.

Jayden is releasing a new song called Lonely Road that will be available everywhere on November 22.

Listen to Lange's single "Tell Me Lies" here:





