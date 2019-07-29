Jauz Releases Compilation LP JAUZ PRESENTS: THIS IS OFF THE DEEP END

Esteemed US DJ and producer Jauz unveils his all-new compilation LP, entitled Jauz presents: This Is Off The Deep End, out now via his own Bite This! label.



A 10-track LP, This Is Off The Deep End features Jauz's recent singles, 'Don't Leave Me' and his i_ocollaboration, 'Truth', plus material from a number of his contemporaries, including Ship Wrek, KyleWalker and Jay Robinson. Conveying sounds from across the house and techno spectrum, the compilation highlights a shift in musical direction for Jauz. From deep house to melodic tech-house and everything in between, it's a body of work that sees Jauz delve into more underground waters.



"I knew I wanted the compilation to be really tech-forward but also not "just another tech-house compilation," it needed to feel fresh and new and like we were bringing a different direction or edge to that world of music," says Jauz. "I think all the songs on the compilation are great examples of paying homage to the rules and guidelines of "proper" house music but also incorporating influences from tons of different kinds of dance music. Each song is unique on its own but as a compilation, I think they all fit together pretty great!"



The compilation marks the first Jauz release since his collaboration with UK bass producer Axel Boy on"I Dare You", and his prior remix of Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark'. After an onslaught of requests from fans to remix the viral sensation, the Bite This! label boss succumbed to the demands of his fans, premiering the hotly-anticipated 'Baby Shark' remix at his Coachella slot earlier this year.



Away from the studio, Jauz kicked off his European festival run having already played sets atParookaville, AirBeat One Festival and Tomorrowland. The Bite This! label boss will continue his hectic summer abroad with performances at Pukkelpop in Belgium and SW4 and Creamfields in the UK. Not stopping there, Jauz will be making his mark at Together at Amnesia in Ibiza on 20th August. Jumping across both sides of the Atlantic, Jauz can also be seen performing at his residency at KAOS Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.



Jauz presents: This Is Off The Deep End marks a shift in direction and a new chapter in the story of one of electronic music's most exciting new talents.

Full Tracklist

1. Jauz - Don't Leave Me

2. Ship Wrek - Dance With Me

3. C.H.A.Y - Hereme

4. Nukid - In The Trap

5. Jauz & i_o - Truth

6. Kyle Walker - Bricks

7. Keeld - Wecheu

8. Aylen & DIV/IDE - Hands Up

9. Jay Robinson - Doomsday

10. Kendoll & Qlank - Fast Beats





