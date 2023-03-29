Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jason Mraz Releases Second Song from Upcoming Album

The track is from his eighth studio album out June 23.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Today Jason Mraz released "You Might Like It," the second track to be revealed from Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, his eighth studio album out June 23.

Earlier this month, Jason brought an audience to their feet with the first televised performance of "I Feel Like Dancing," the first single from Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" for their post-Oscar show.

"I Feel Like Dancing" is currently top 20 at Hot AC radio, and it's inspiring dance parties on TikTok.

Catch Jason Mraz on tour this summer

April 29 - Las Vegas, NV at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
May 6 - San Diego, CA at Snapdragon Stadium*
May 28 - Pittsburgh, PA at WonderWorks Music Festival
July 13 - Troutdale, OR at Edgefield
July 14 - Woodinville, WA at Chateau Ste. Michelle^
July 15 - Woodinville, WA at Chateau Ste. Michelle^
July 17 - Spokane, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest
July 19 - Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
July 21 - Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl
July 22 - Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 23 - Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre
July 26 - Dallas, TX at Music Hall at Fair Park
July 28 - Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field
July 29 - Detroit, MI at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 30 - Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug 1 - Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
Aug 2 - Highland Park, IL at Ravinia Festival^
Aug 4 - Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug 5 - Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte
Aug 6 - Vienna, VA at Wolf Trap
Aug 8 - Selbyville, DE at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Aug 9 - Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts
Aug 11 - Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 12 - Boca Raton, FL at Mizner Park Amphitheater
Aug 13 - St. Augustine, FL at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug 17 - Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium with The New York Pops

*supporting Jimmy Buffett
^see here for on sale date



