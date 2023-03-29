Jason Mraz Releases Second Song from Upcoming Album

Today Jason Mraz released "You Might Like It," the second track to be revealed from Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, his eighth studio album out June 23.

Earlier this month, Jason brought an audience to their feet with the first televised performance of "I Feel Like Dancing," the first single from Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" for their post-Oscar show.

"I Feel Like Dancing" is currently top 20 at Hot AC radio, and it's inspiring dance parties on TikTok.

Catch Jason Mraz on tour this summer

April 29 - Las Vegas, NV at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

May 6 - San Diego, CA at Snapdragon Stadium*

May 28 - Pittsburgh, PA at WonderWorks Music Festival

July 13 - Troutdale, OR at Edgefield

July 14 - Woodinville, WA at Chateau Ste. Michelle^

July 15 - Woodinville, WA at Chateau Ste. Michelle^

July 17 - Spokane, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 19 - Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 21 - Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl

July 22 - Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 23 - Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre

July 26 - Dallas, TX at Music Hall at Fair Park

July 28 - Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field

July 29 - Detroit, MI at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 30 - Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug 1 - Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

Aug 2 - Highland Park, IL at Ravinia Festival^

Aug 4 - Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug 5 - Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte

Aug 6 - Vienna, VA at Wolf Trap

Aug 8 - Selbyville, DE at Freeman Arts Pavilion

Aug 9 - Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Aug 11 - Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 12 - Boca Raton, FL at Mizner Park Amphitheater

Aug 13 - St. Augustine, FL at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 17 - Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium with The New York Pops

*supporting Jimmy Buffett

^see here for on sale date