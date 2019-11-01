Jason Derulo to Release 2SIDES (Side 1) on Nov. 8

On the heels of one smash after another, and with more than 190 million records sold worldwide, global superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo will uniquely unveil his first original body of work in four years, 2SIDES. He split the project into two parts - 2SIDES (Side 1) arrives on November 8th via Warner Records. The second release is due early next year. Check out the cinematic trailer, which was filmed in Africa.

2SIDES embodies the concept of duality for Derulo. There's the side the public sees-the star we know and love-but there's also a darker side, which is slowly revealed.

2SIDES (Side 1) precedes Derulo's big-screen debut. He will join the star-studded cast (Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden) in the film adaptation of Cats, which hits the big screen on December 20th from Universal Pictures.

Off the heels of three platinum albums, 2SIDES marks the international star's first project since 2015's Everything Is 4. Most recently, Derulo scorched the stage at the Latin American Music Awards with Farruko for an explosive performance of "Mamacita."

Living up to its title, 2SIDES showcases Derulo at his most dynamic.

2SIDES (SIDE 1) TRACKLIST

F It Up

Talk About Us [feat. Stefflon Don]

Best Friend

Talk With You. Body

Be The One

Diamonds Are Forever

With more than 190 million records sold worldwide, Jason Derulo is a multi-platinum powerhouse singer, songwriter and entertainer. His debut single "Whatcha Say" has now earned 5x platinum status while "Talk Dirty," "Want To Want Me" "In My Head," and "Ridin' Solo" [feat. 2 Chainz] have reached quadruple-platinum status. "Wiggle" [feat. Snoop Dogg] went triple-platinum and "Trumpets" earned a double-platinum certification. Platinum singles include "Marry Me," "The Other Side," "It Girl," and "I Don't Wanna Go Home."

Cumulative streams continue to soar, exceeding 18 billion overall and over 6 billion YouTube views. Jason's single "Colors" served as the Coca-Cola Anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup reaching over 272 million streams across all platforms. At radio, his music has impacted a total audience of 22 billion-plus listeners with a staggering 4.4 billion spins. Jason was a featured performer for the Monday Night Football theme, is an investor in many enterprises, including Catch L.A. and Rumble Boxing with Sylvester Stallone and Ashton Kutcher, and he has a partnership with Warner Chappell Music through his publishing company, Future History. And now, Jason Derulo is back with his much-anticipated project 2Sides (Side 1) the prequel release complete with six all new bangers, which sets the table for the full length project 2Sides coming in early 2020.





