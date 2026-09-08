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Jason Derulo Turns Viral AI Hit LET ME BE Into Fully Human Record

Qing Madi adds a featured vocal as the reworked single builds on the song's original AI-generated version.

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Jason Derulo Turns Viral AI Hit LET ME BE Into Fully Human Record

Jason Derulo first discovered 'Let Me Be' on TikTok, where The Second Voice's AI-vocal version had already become a global phenomenon. Rather than leaning further into AI, Jason flipped the narrative, re-recording every vocal with real voices, adding his own verses and songwriting, and reworking the beat from the ground up.

Qing Madi joins with a standout female vocal performance that deepens the song's themes of longing and freedom, while The Second Voice remains part of the creative DNA of the track.

As the industry grapples with AI's growing role in music, 'Let Me Be' offers a counter-narrative — a song born from AI that's been reclaimed entirely by human artistry.

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