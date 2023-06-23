Jarina De Marco Releases New Single 'Masa' ft Calacote & mediopicky

Jarina De Marco, the vibrant, outspoken, multi-lingual, genre-agnostical Dominican-Brazilian artist is back with a new single 'Masa', which features the voice of up-and-coming Dominican artist Calacote and vocals and writing from Dominican weird-perreo savant mediopicky.

The track is a sultry ode to the skin on our bodies, the ways it moves, the way we hold it, the way we (and others) love it. The song plays on the title- Masa- the spanish word for dough- repeating 'Muérdeme la masa (bite my masa), Agarrame la masa (grab my masa),' turning what is often stigmatized into something to wholly love.

With 'Masa', Jarina announces the release of her debut album Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury, which is due out on September 1. It's an introduction to a softer side of her sound which includes swirling Caribbean rhythms, dub, washed out reggae, and soft-power reggaeton.

The album is a subtle critique on the tourism industry in her home country, the Dominican Republic, stating that you can't really be "All Inclusive" when excluding so many. It's an album built for a breezy vacation day, while casting a subtly critical glance upon the darkness that may have made it possible.

Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury is out September 1st.