Jarina De Marco Releases Album 'Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury'

She’s also released singles with collaborators such as Empress Of, Esty, Nate Donmoyer (Passion Pit, Kumo 99), and Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Jarina De Marco Releases Album 'Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury'

Jarina De Marco, the Dominican Brazilian artist who gallivanted onto the scene with her fiery in-your-face pop nearly a decade ago, releases her first full length album today- Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury. 

The album is a subtle satire of the tourism industry in her home country- the Dominican Republic. It begs the question, "what does it mean to see the spoils of one’s own country only enjoyed by those who do not directly inhabit it?” Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury invites you to a faraway island, with swirling Caribbean rhythms, dub, washed out reggae, and samba to create nine no-skips of soft-power-reggaeton.

Sandy and sultry, “Wanna get away to paradise?” is the first lyrical inquiry, kicking off a stream of recorded water that flows beneath every track. With producer Jonas Karlsson and co-writer and producer mediopicky at the helm, the album shows us a softer side of Jarina De Marco, who, in the process of making the album, was also in the process of falling in love.

The album opens with “Boca Chica” (which will have a stunning video available on September 7), a breathy, twisted invitation to an island written from the point of view of a local looking in on the tourists who enjoy luxuries that are seemingly unattainable to them- como turista/viviendo la buena vida, the chorus repeats.

MASA follows, a song featuring the Dominican artists mediopicky and Calacote, a song of lustful acceptance and embrace of a changing body. The song also features a video that places Jarina, mediopicky, and Calacote in a surrealistic renaissance painting. “Coca-Cola” which features Emmanuel Horvilleur of Ilya Kuryaki continues on a lustful note, with Jarina repeating breathily “yo soy la ultima coca-cola del desierto”. 

The album continues, cycling through various manifestations of lust and tropical indulgence with songs like “Electrico” ft. Diego Raposo and “Daiquiri”, hurling into “Fuego Lento” featuring mediopicky, which uses food as a gateway to passion.

“Pool Bar” continues the tour through Boca Chica to the literal pool bar, where Jarina flirtatiously assures you, ‘metete a nadar/ y yo te doy un CPR.’ The album closes out on an appropriately sassy and dramatic note on the song “Pelo”, where she curses an unfaithful partner by saying ‘que se te caiga el pelo/y que pierdas todo tu dinero’.

Though this is Jarina’s first full length album, her repertoire is extensive. She’s a fixture in the sync world, being catapulted onto the map after her track “Tigre” was included in the hit series Broad City in 2016.

Her songs have since been placed in countless shows and movies including HBO’s smash hit “Euphoria”, “Fast and Furious 9”, and most recently on the “Sing 2” soundtrack with the original son “Suéltate” featuring Anitta, BIA, and Sam I. Her EP Malcriada was praised by the likes of The Fader, Remezcla, Paper Magazine and beyond for its in-your-face sound and its boldness in confronting difficult issues.

She’s also released singles with collaborators such as Empress Of, Esty, Nate Donmoyer (Passion Pit, Kumo 99), and Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Anjimile Shares Black Hole Ahead of New Album This Friday Photo
Anjimile Shares 'Black Hole' Ahead of New Album This Friday

This Friday, Anjimile Chithambo, better known as Anjimile, releases his new album, The King. His debut release for 4AD and first full-length since 2020’s breakthrough Giver Taker, the record includes recently released singles: powerful title track “The King,” the gently emotive “Father,” protest song “Animal,” and a new single out now, “Black Hole.” 

2
Jessika Releases Debut Album World Aint Ready Photo
Jessika Releases Debut Album 'World Ain't Ready'

The album features previously released anthems like “Therapy,” the upbeat “Fuck Our Fears” featuring GASHI, the empowering 'Nine Inch Heels,' the deeply heartfelt title track, and the wistful lead single 'Her.' World Ain’t Ready, written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), is a testament to JESSIKA’s resilience.

3
K-pop Superstars CRAVITY Unveil New Song Cheese; From New Album Photo
K-pop Superstars CRAVITY Unveil New Song 'Cheese;' From New Album

CRAVITY—a combination of the words “creativity” and “gravity”—consists of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun Taeyoung and Seongmin. The nine-member K-pop boy group are taking the world by storm. Debuting as a group in 2020 with Starship Entertainment, they have been rapidly growing in popularity and gaining global recognition.

4
The Velvet Hands Announce November UK Headline Tour Photo
The Velvet Hands Announce November UK Headline Tour

Kicking off at London’s Colours on 1 November, the nine-date tour will see the band take their frenetic live show across the length of the country throughout the month. Purchase tickets now via the band’s official website to get your hands on a special tour bundle which includes their first ever tour T-shirt - strictly limited edition.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'
Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'

Videos

Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE COTTAGE