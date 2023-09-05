Jarina De Marco Releases Album 'Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury'

Jarina De Marco, the Dominican Brazilian artist who gallivanted onto the scene with her fiery in-your-face pop nearly a decade ago, releases her first full length album today- Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury.

The album is a subtle satire of the tourism industry in her home country- the Dominican Republic. It begs the question, "what does it mean to see the spoils of one’s own country only enjoyed by those who do not directly inhabit it?” Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury invites you to a faraway island, with swirling Caribbean rhythms, dub, washed out reggae, and samba to create nine no-skips of soft-power-reggaeton.

Sandy and sultry, “Wanna get away to paradise?” is the first lyrical inquiry, kicking off a stream of recorded water that flows beneath every track. With producer Jonas Karlsson and co-writer and producer mediopicky at the helm, the album shows us a softer side of Jarina De Marco, who, in the process of making the album, was also in the process of falling in love.

The album opens with “Boca Chica” (which will have a stunning video available on September 7), a breathy, twisted invitation to an island written from the point of view of a local looking in on the tourists who enjoy luxuries that are seemingly unattainable to them- como turista/viviendo la buena vida, the chorus repeats.

MASA follows, a song featuring the Dominican artists mediopicky and Calacote, a song of lustful acceptance and embrace of a changing body. The song also features a video that places Jarina, mediopicky, and Calacote in a surrealistic renaissance painting. “Coca-Cola” which features Emmanuel Horvilleur of Ilya Kuryaki continues on a lustful note, with Jarina repeating breathily “yo soy la ultima coca-cola del desierto”.

The album continues, cycling through various manifestations of lust and tropical indulgence with songs like “Electrico” ft. Diego Raposo and “Daiquiri”, hurling into “Fuego Lento” featuring mediopicky, which uses food as a gateway to passion.

“Pool Bar” continues the tour through Boca Chica to the literal pool bar, where Jarina flirtatiously assures you, ‘metete a nadar/ y yo te doy un CPR.’ The album closes out on an appropriately sassy and dramatic note on the song “Pelo”, where she curses an unfaithful partner by saying ‘que se te caiga el pelo/y que pierdas todo tu dinero’.

Though this is Jarina’s first full length album, her repertoire is extensive. She’s a fixture in the sync world, being catapulted onto the map after her track “Tigre” was included in the hit series Broad City in 2016.

Her songs have since been placed in countless shows and movies including HBO’s smash hit “Euphoria”, “Fast and Furious 9”, and most recently on the “Sing 2” soundtrack with the original son “Suéltate” featuring Anitta, BIA, and Sam I. Her EP Malcriada was praised by the likes of The Fader, Remezcla, Paper Magazine and beyond for its in-your-face sound and its boldness in confronting difficult issues.

She’s also released singles with collaborators such as Empress Of, Esty, Nate Donmoyer (Passion Pit, Kumo 99), and Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs.