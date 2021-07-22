Japanese Breakfast & The Sims Team Up for Simlish 'Be Sweet' Video

The Sims has teamed up with Japanese Breakfast for a special music video of their hit single "Be Sweet" from their critically acclaimed album, Jubilee, out now via Dead Oceans. The video features Michelle Zauner and a herd of cows being serenaded in the legendary language of Simlish on a set inspired by Cottage Living's whimsical, woodland setting.

Watch the "moo"-sic video that debuted during the pre-show of Electronic Arts' annual showcase, EA Play Live 2021.

Michelle Zauner's New York Times Best Selling memoir, Crying In H Mart, soon to be adapted for the screen by MGM's Orion Pictures, is out now via Knopf. Japanese Breakfast is also providing the score and soundtrack for the anticipated upcoming open world exploration video game, Sable, due this fall via Shedworks and Raw Fury.

Japanese Breakfast are making their triumphant return to stages across North America this summer and fall. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^ - SOLD OUT

7/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^ - SOLD OUT

7/25 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^ - SOLD OUT

7/26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^ - SOLD OUT

7/28 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^ - SOLD OUT

7/29 - Hamden, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

7/30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^ - SOLD OUT

7/31 - Omaha, NE @ MAHA Music Festival

8/2 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^ - SOLD OUT

8/3 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall ^

8/5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

8/28 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/9 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

9/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale * - SOLD OUT

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage - SOLD OUT

9/12 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre * - SOLD OUT

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight + - SOLD OUT

9/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom * - SOLD OUT

9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * - SOLD OUT

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * - SOLD OUT

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * - SOLD OUT

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * - SOLD OUT

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park * - SOLD OUT

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf * - SOLD OUT

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

10/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * =

10/30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/31 - Austin, TX @ Levitation 2021

11/3 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza)

11/4 - Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium

11/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/11 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

11/12 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

11/13 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/14 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

11/15 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/16 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

3/25 - Bristol @ SXW

3/26 - Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 - Glasgow @ St. Luke's

3/28 - Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 - London @ Kentish Town Forum

^ w/ Mannequin Pussy

* w/ Luna Li

~ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

+ w/ Portugal. The Man

= w/ Charly Bliss