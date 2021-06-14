Japanese Breakfast Soundtracked Video Game 'Sable' Gets Release Date

Indie game developer Shed works and publisher Raw Fury have announced that the open world adventure game Sable will launch on September 23 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The game features an original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, who performed "Glider" on Summer Games Fest last week. Watch the trailer for the game HERE and below.

Additionally, the trailer for the upcoming The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack features a version of Japanese Breakfast's "Be Sweet" in Simlish, the fictional language featured in the game.

Japanese Breakfast's critically acclaimed new album, Jubilee, is out now via Dead Oceans. Michelle Zauner's New York Times Best Selling memoir, Crying In H Mart, soon to be adapted for the screen by MGM's Orion Pictures, is out now via Knopf.

Catch Japanese Breakfast making their triumphant return to stages across North America this summer and fall. All dates, including new ones, below.

TOUR DATES:﻿

7/21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore ^

7/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

7/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

7/25 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

7/26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

7/28 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

7/29 - Hamden, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

7/30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^ - SOLD OUT

7/31 - Omaha, NE @ MAHA Music Festival

8/2 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^

8/3 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall ^

8/5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

8/28 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage - SOLD OUT

9/12 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight + - SOLD OUT

9/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * - SOLD OUT

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * - SOLD OUT

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * - SOLD OUT

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

10/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/3 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza)

11/4 - Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium

11/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/11 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

11/12 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

11/13 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/15 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

3/25 - Bristol @ SXW

3/26 - Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 - Glasgow @ St. Luke's

3/28 - Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 - London @ Kentish Town Forum

^ w/ Mannequin Pussy

* w/ Luna Li

~ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

+ w/ Portugal. The Man

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen