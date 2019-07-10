Janus Rasmussen Announces Vin Remixes

Jul. 10, 2019  

Janus Rasmussen Announces Vin Remixes

Recently, Janus Rasmussen, one half of the acclaimed music duo KIASMOS, decided to go on his own with his first solo album, Vin. Now, only three months later, the electronic music producer from the Faroe Islands is releasing Vin Remixes, containing tracks from the album reinterpreted by six eminent electronic music artists:

Ryan Davis, Delhia de France, Aparde, Joseph Ashworth, Olaf Stuut and Aleksandir.

The material which is divided into two EPs, sees Rasmussen's tracks be taken into all sorts of directions; some more down-tempo and others thumping, some amplify elements of Rasmussen's original track to extremes while others have the original melody running nearly imperceptible at the background. Vín Remixes will be released on 19.07.2019 (EP 1) and 23.08.2019 (EP 2). Janus Rasmussen will be taking Vín on a European Tour starting end of July.

JANUS RASMUSSEN TOUR DATES:

  • 26.07. Eletrico Festival, Porto
  • 10.08. Fabric, London
  • 24.08. Watergate, Berlin
  • 04.10. L'Amalgame, Yverdon- les Bains
  • 05.10. Cross Club, Prague
  • 10.10. Ritter Butzke
  • 11.10. Milosc, Warsaw
  • 12.10. Sfinks700, Sopot
  • 26.10. Salon, Istanbul

Check you Delhia de France's remix of Rasmussen's track March here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s86U-f7UEo&feature=youtu.be



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tex Perkins Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of 'The Man In Black - The Songs & Story Of Johnny Cash'
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at The Stonewall Inn
  • Bon Dejeuner! Radio's Editor In Chief Chelsea Nortreus Announced The Launch Of BDR Magazine
  • Julien's Auctions Two-Day Legends Auction Results Announced
  • Grammy Nominee Kip Winger & Damien Gray Announce GET JACK Album Release, Available July 19
  • Emerging Alternative R&b Artist Alex Harris Releases Debut EP 'Pink Cloud'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup