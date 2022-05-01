Janiva Magness Shares 'Don't You Forget About Me' in Advance of Upcoming Record

Today, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and author Janiva Magness announces her new album Hard to Kill will release on June 24 via her own Fathead Records. Along with the announcement, she shares the album's debut single, "Don't You Forget About Me."

Listen to "Don't You Forget About Me" via YouTube HERE. Pre-save Hard to Kill HERE. "This track is moving' and groovin' in a funky & joyful Stax style, with a story about deeply loving and moving on," says Magness. "I dare you to stay in your chair on this one...Dig it!"

Janiva Magness' sixteenth studio album, Hard to Kill is a boldly honest and affecting collection of songs that sit on the bedrock of blues, soul and funk. Deeply connected with her frank and profoundly moving 2019 memoir, Weeds Like Us, the new album will release simultaneously with the audiobook edition this summer. While recording last year, Magness realized how closely tied the two pieces of work really are - Hard to Kill is a tough and assured reflection of the intense memories and feelings exposed in Weeds Like Us.

Magness explains, "I feel like it's a retrospective - not just of my musical life, but of my life. At this point, with what I've been through in my life, top to bottom, you know what, the gloves are off, and the rules are, there really aren't any rules."

Her first new release in three years, Hard to Kill is a testament to Janiva Magness' impressive decades-long career. She is a seven-time Blues Music Awards recipient, and only the second woman to receive the highly coveted B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award, which was presented to her by Bonnie Raitt and B.B. King himself. One of the preeminent voices in contemporary American roots music, Magness has garnered widespread critical acclaim from press including Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, LA Weekly, Downbeat, No Depression and many more.

Hard to Kill was recorded with Magness' longtime producer/guitarist Dave Darling at Studio City Sound in Los Angeles, CA. The album features eleven original compositions, four of which were co-written by Magness, as well as a cover of John Hiatt's "The Last Time."

Hard to Kill Tracklist

1. Strong As Steel

2. The Last Time

3. Don't You Forget About Me

4. Fireman

5. Lover Girl

6. Comes Around

7. You and Me

8. I'm Still Here

9. Right Here

10. Closer

11. Standing On The Moon (where's my spaceship?)

12. Oh Pearl

Janiva Magness 2022 Tour Dates

April 29 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 1 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live

May 3 - Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

May 4 - Evanston, IL @ Space

May 5 - Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag

May 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

May 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

June 9 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House Concert Hall

June 11 - Santa Monica, CA @ McCabe's Guitar Shop

June 20 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

June 21 - New York, NY @ Cafe Wha?

June 22 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

June 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Tin Pan

June 24 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

June 26 - Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

June 29 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

July 1 - Marlboro, NY @ The Falcon

July 2 - Woonsocket, RI @ Chan's

July 3 - West Yarmouth, MA @ The Music Room

July 28 - Santa Rosa, CA @ 95.9 KRSH Backyard Concert Series

July 31 - Calgary, Canada @ Calgary Blues Festival

August 12 - Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival

August 13 - Green Lake, WI @ Thrasher Opera House

