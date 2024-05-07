Janet Noh Releases Soul-Stirring Single 'Oh Child'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop-R&B singer-songwriter pianist, and producer, Janet Noh, has released her latest single and music video, “Oh Child.”

Released in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month and AAPI Heritage Month, “Oh Child" serves as a powerful testament to Noh's commitment to addressing pressing societal issues while uplifting voices within her community. All proceeds from the first year’s release of the single will be donated to the Korean American Family Service Center, a vital organization providing support to survivors of domestic abuse.

“Oh Child” is a poignant anthem resonating with themes of self-acceptance, healing, and resilience. The track, stripped down to just Noh’s raw vocals and piano, embodies a deeply personal journey towards inner peace and reconciliation with one's past.

"'Oh Child' wrote itself. It poured out of me at a time when I was parsing through my own childhood trauma and trying to let my inner child know that she was safe. That she could accept love from others and from herself," says Noh. "In working to bring this song to life, I've gotten to collaborate with so many beautiful souls. And in collaborating with them, I've found the exact healing that I was looking for when I first sat at that piano. I've started to open up my heart and accept my scars.”

The song was written and composed by Janet Noh and produced by Janet Noh and Akini Blake.

The music video was directed by award-winning filmmaker, Tiffany Pham, co-produced by William Taing, Jeesu Park, Saemoon Yoon, and Yuma Sung, and features performances from Janet Noh and Hannah Park, cinematography by Kym Pham, and editing by Lucas Arruda.

ABOUT JANET NOH

Janet Noh is an international award-winning classical pianist and pop-R&B singer, songwriter, producer, musical theater writer, and philanthropist.

Initially pursuing a conservatory path, Janet was admitted to Juilliard, but took a U-turn by starting her post-college career as a Wall Street investment banker after graduating from Yale. She came back to music after being awarded a composing scholarship to NYU-Tisch and upon graduating with a Master of Fine Arts, made her acting debut in a principal role on Broadway. This diverse background in music and business ultimately led her to explore her passion for music in a new light, diving into the world of pop music. Janet works closely with her vocal mentor William Riley, who has been the vocal performance advisor to Céline Dion, Whitney Houston, Luciano Pavarotti, and Liza Minnelli.

Janet’s approach combines eclectic musical influences, which incorporates the timelessness of classical music, the drama inherent in musical theater storytelling, and the modern soundscape of pop songwriting & production – all while staying true to her core belief, “Music is the universal language of the heart.”

