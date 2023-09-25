Jane's Party Announce New EP 'Wild In The Woods' In Advance Of N. American Tour Supporting Tom Odell

The EP is set for a November 6 release.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Revered indie rock outfit Jane’s Party announced their new EP, The Best of Wild in the Woods Vol. 1, for a November 6 release, dropping first single “Dirty Work (feat. Danica)” - a cover of Steely Dan’s 1972 seminal track. The announce comes a week prior to the Toronto quartet hitting the road across North America supporting acclaimed UK songwriter Tom Odell [all dates below]. Pre-save The Best of Wild in the Woods Vol. 1.

In an effort to to overcome the obstacles faced by artists during the pandemic, Jane’s Party came up with a creative way to bring back much-missed live performances. Their Wild in the Woods YouTube series acted as a platform to be able to continue creating music, while offering their peers a space to share their work in a collaborative effort.

JP’s signature electric show was transformed as they turned unlikely outdoor spaces into mesmerizing performance venues. Wild in the Woods 1, and later Wild in the Woods 2, produced a unique and flexible opportunity to create art with some of their most respected Canadian music colleagues, including Danica K, Nick Rose (Dwayne Gretsky), Tally Ferraro (Ferraro) and Skye Wallace, all offering different genres and styles. Now, listeners can experience the magic of this in audio streaming format across DSPs.

“We have so many talented friends in our little circle that WitW became a great vehicle to collaborate and showcase some of them,” says JP vocalist and keyboardist Jeffrey Giles. “I remember playing ‘Dirty Work’ with Danica next to the Humber River in Toronto and having hikers and passersby all stop to enjoy the impromptu live performance in their backyard. Part of being a musician is making the most of your circumstances. In this case we had limited resources but an intense drive to create and perform. ‘The Best of Wild in The Woods, Vol. 1’ captures music in its purest form, where catharsis, ingenuity, and collaboration take place (literally) in nature.”

Adds guitarist and vocalist Tom Ionescu, “Aside from its instantly recognizable chorus, ‘Dirty Work’ has some of the greatest verses of all time. I remember talking with our guest singer Danica about that very thing in preparation for this Wild in the Woods session. Getting a mobile and reliable outdoors recording rig had been a challenge, and ‘Dirty Work’ was the first session we felt confident enough to invite a guest out for.

Constantly checking battery levels and triple checking all the cable connections was definitely top of mind, and then as soon as we pressed record, we had to forget any of that was happening and focus on the performance.”

Jane’s Party recently announced a North American tour spanning 18 cities supporting BRITs Critics Choice winner and popular singer-songwriter Tom Odell. The tour kicks off in Toronto at the legendary Massey Hall on October 2, and wraps up in Vancouver at The Orpheum on October 29, hitting most ever major U.S market in between. Jane’s Party last supported Odell in 2019 when they joined him on a massively popular European run.

2023 North American Tour Dates w/ Tom Odell:

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/04 – Montreal, PQ @ Place Bell

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/09 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

10/17 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Photo credit: Nikki Omerod
 


