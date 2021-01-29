Jane Lee Hooker Drops New Single/Video 'Jericho'

Jane Lee Hooker deliver a shot of 100 proof Brooklyn rock 'n' roll with their new single & video for "Jericho." Check out American Blues Scene's video premiere here. It's the first single off their forthcoming summer 2021 release.

JLH exploded out of New York City in 2015, and won acclaim in the U.S. and abroad with their debut album of revved-up blues covers, "No B!" The band were snapped up and signed to legendary German blues label Ruf Records. Their sophomore release, Spiritus, was released in 2017, to rave reviews worldwide. Classic Rock Magazine called it "fiery, just the right level of grubby, and a righteous kick in the shins." Jane Lee Hooker toured extensively behind these records, and played to packed houses across the U.S. and Europe, including Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic.

"Jericho," their long-awaited single, features the band's signature blend of hard-edged bluesy rock 'n roll. "Jericho" has been a crowdpleaser at JLH's live shows. Singer Dana "Danger" Athens brought the song to the band, with lyrics that were especially relevant regarding the struggles and challenges that people have recently been facing. Says Athens, "Jericho is one of those songs that kind of wrote itself, the music and lyrics just poured out of me. A lot of songs have been written about the Battle of Jericho, it's a timeless anecdote for having the strength inside to use our voices to break down the walls that divide us and change our world for the good."

Matt Chiaravalle (Joe Bonamassa, Warren Zevon, Courtney Love,) produced and mixed Jericho, after previously working with the band on both "No B!" and "Spiritus." A new Jane Lee Hooker EP will follow in Summer 2021 - and Jericho gives fans an early taste of what's to come.

"Jericho" Guitarists Tracy Hightop and Tina Gorin discovered their love of blazing dual guitar leads when they played together in the New York City band Helldorado in the late '90s. Hightop moved on to a stint with Nashville Pussy, and Gorin joined acclaimed Brooklyn rockers, Bad Wizard. The idea for Jane Lee Hooker began to take shape when the pair brought in bass player Mary Z, who had spent time with Hightop in NYC punk band The Wives. Singer Athens joined the group in 2013, and soon after the band hit the road. When original drummer Melissa Houston bowed out of Jane Lee Hooker in early 2020, the call was to put out to 'Lightnin' Ron Salvo. Salvo was a natural fit, having played with Hightop and Gorin in numerous NYC projects over the years including Helldorado, Bad Wizard, and Plasmatics off-shoot New Hope.

The five members of Jane Lee Hooker have decades of playing experience between them, tearing up stages both nationally and internationally, and sharing the bill with acts including Motörhead, MC5, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deep Purple, Vanilla Fudge, The Allman Betts Band, Samantha Fish, The Hellacopters, The Melvins, Ben Folds Five and They Might Be Giants.

While Jane Lee Hooker's blend of rock, blues, punk, R&B and soul pays respect to the greats of the past, this band lives fiercely in the present. JLH's fiery live performances, featuring muscular lead guitars, a heavy rhythm section and soul- scorching vocals, have made them a must-see live act. In a world full of manufactured bands and live shows backed up by hard-drives, Jane Lee Hooker play rock 'n' roll the way it's meant to be played, loud and with passion.