Janalynn Castelino's New Single 'Bella Ci Dormi' Releases Today

The 24 year old multilingual singer-songwriter and professionally trained doctor marked her first 2023 release, with the single that came out this Friday the 4th.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

The traditional Southern Italian Ballad that's recorded by Janalynn with her high-pitched euphoric vocals is available to stream and download everywhere and is accompanied by a visualiser.

The 24 year old multilingual singer-songwriter and professionally trained doctor marked her first 2023 release, with the single that came out this Friday the 4th. The release is to watch out for every listener indulging in world music genres with a predominant flare towards Italian and Mediterranean folk music.

"Bella Ci Dormi" is a much loved folk piece from the Salento tradition which with it's literal translation in English is "Beautiful is Sleeping / Sleeping Beauty". Soothing to the ears of her ardent listeners, the popular piece that's rearranged putting to use a dozen traditional musical instruments in contemporary waves, conveys a story of romance and passion of a man calling out to his beloved with a vow to die for love. Janalynn's impactful vocals have lit the interpretation with a varied range of emotions. With her versatile vocals, she has encompassed the song with a spice of contemporary textures and voice layers bringing out the tone of folklore, true to its flavour.

After initially having gone viral on YouTube for her unique voice while she was pursuing a career as a student of medicine, Dr. Janalynn Castelino has managed to gain a loyal fan base of over a million followers across her social handles. With her undeniable talent and ability to span across several genres in multiple languages, Janalynn has an adoring fan following worldwide.




