Janalynn Castelino Releases CAN'T DENY (LIFTED MIX)

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Janalynn Castelino has released CAN'T DENY (LIFTED MIX), a remix of her earlier single CAN'T DENY. The bilingual track, delivered in Spanish and English, is described as a house-driven pop production, and a companion video premiered on VEVO alongside the release.

The original 'Can't Deny' by Janalynn Castelino was released on 26 June, 2026, garnering significant traction for its genre-bending appeal. This new remix released as the 'Lifted Mix,' flexes an exhilarating groovy hook to perfectly complement the summer vibe. Delivered bilingually in Spanish and English, the new track showcases Castelino's ability to weave cultures into a commercially furnished production with fluidity. Her vocal performance forms the song's emotional foundation, bringing charisma to every segment of the house-driven production while balancing dance-floor energy with expressive honesty.

After heart-wrenching releases like 'Drama' and 'But Without You,' Janalynn has moved further into a scintillating side of upbeat global pop, releasing her infatuation-themed single 'Que Me Ha Pasado,' followed by the vibrant summer anthem 'Can't Deny'. Of Italian and Indian decent, the 27 year old artist heavily incorporates her culture and heritage into her music.

'Can't Deny (Lifted Mix)' by Janalynn Castelino is about transforming personal confession into a dance-ready euphoric anthem that's sonically hard to resist.

The release follows Castelino's original version of CAN'T DENY as well as her earlier singles QUE ME HA PASADO, DRAMA and BUT WITHOUT YOU. Castelino, who is of Italian and Indian descent, has incorporated her cultural background into her music across these releases.

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