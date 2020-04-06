Jammcard Launches New Artist Booking Feature

Jammcard, the Los Angeles-founded music tech startup ultimately known as the Music Professionals Network and coined the "LinkedIn for musicians" by Forbes, announces a brand new booking feature that will open up opportunities for the music industry community like never before.

With the new Jammcard Booking feature, any level of musician, from top level pro to aspiring pro and hobbyist, is able to book the best music professionals to record, produce, mix, arrange, teach, mentor and/or consult. Anyone can now install the app and send a booking request to members, but only members can list their services and get booked. New and existing members will find the Jammcard Booking feature available for use today. Download Jammcard via the App Store (currently available only in the US for IOS and Android).

New members can create and share a Jammcard profile to be booked and build their creative portfolio highlighting their skills, experiences, videos, photos, tracks, tour dates, media, gear, etc. Whether they're a musician, producer, singer, songwriter, music director, creative director, manager, live/studio engineer, crew, etc., Jammcard provides a vetted network of members to connect with to accomplish their professional needs.

Current members are based in the US, with the majority residing in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Atlanta. Each member is vetted carefully to ensure everyone in the app is an active professional.

Jammcard Booking also looks to eliminate a long lasting industry problem that is especially of interest with many professionals suddenly out of work as of late. The prevailing issue musicians have experienced is having to wait weeks, months, and sometimes even years to get paid. The team at Jammcard knew this was fundamentally wrong and decided now is a better time than ever to address the problem. The team is composed of music professionals who feel the pain personally and wanted to stand up for a change. The goal: keep business safe, secure and simple. Jammcard will ensure payment is sent quickly and directly.

Jammcard has made a name for itself over the years as a social marketplace for music professionals. Founded by Elmo Lovano, the app's core is to connect the music community by way of an invite-only social network for vetted pros and highly curated, exclusive event gatherings. Lovano is a well-known drummer and musical director who has worked with Juliette Lewis, Skrillex, James Fauntleroy, Miley Cyrus and Christina Perri, among many others.

The app has been credited for assembling live bands for some of today's biggest acts, such as Gwen Stefani, Zedd, Maren Morris, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jason Derulo and Grace VanderWaal, amongst an endless list of today's major touring acts.

Their exclusive JammJam events bring musicians together in one jam-packed room for a one-of-a-kind show that brings together all-stars and special guests for an epic improv showcase. Past performances include a variety of stars ranging from Ty Dolla $ign, Ice Cube, Jacob Collier, Judith Hill, Chika, Robin Thicke, Battlecat, Lauren Jauregui, Cory Henry, Anderson .Paak, to Mono Neon, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, with special nights honoring some of the biggest members of the industry such as Quincy Jones and George Clinton. In January, Jammcard released the live performance with Martin and Washington as a live album, Terrace Martin's Gray Area - Live at the JammJam, on Jammcard Music, one of the latest additions to the Jammcard collective.

Since inception, Jammcard has been making waves in the media, receiving love from Forbes, Billboard, and Rolling Stone, as well as Pollstar who anticipates that the company will revolutionize the touring industry. Outside of the music world, Jammcard's activities have been covered in the likes of DAZED and GQ who noted their involvement with Cornish's curation in Kanye's Sunday Service.

For more information on Jammcard and membership applications, visit jammcard.com.





