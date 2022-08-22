Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jamie xx Remixes Oliver Sim's 'GMT'

They pair continue their longstanding creative partnership with the release of a rare Jamie xx remix.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Oliver Sim and Jamie xx-producer of Sim's highly anticipated debut solo album Hideous Bastard-continue their longstanding creative partnership with the release of a rare Jamie xx remix.

Jamie has only ever released a handful of official remixes (for the likes of Radiohead, Adele, Four Tet and Florence + the Machine) and, on his first remix in over five years, he stretches the Brian Wilson-sampling original into a near ten-minute dancefloor epic. Featuring additional production from Floating Points, it's been a highlight of Jamie's recent shows around the world.

Sim's debut album Hideous Bastard, a collection of songs inspired by his love of horror movies and his own life experience, is set for release September 9 via Young. Sim has so far shared several tracks-"Romance with a Memory," "Fruit," "GMT" and "Hideous," a song that features lifelong hero Jimmy Somerville on guest vocals.

Music from the album will also soundtrack the forthcoming queer horror short film "Hideous," starring Sim and directed by Yann Gonzalez, which made its world premiere as part of the Semaine de la Critique at the Cannes Film Festival.

The "Hideous" film, which features appearances from a variety of queer icons including singer-songwriter Jimmy Somerville and drag queen Bimini as well as Jamie xx, will be available to stream exclusively on MUBI from September 8. Fans can catch an early glimpse of the film at a series of special fan screenings. Full dates and signup details below.

Listen to the new remix here:

"HIDEOUS" SCREENINGS

September 6 - London, U.K. - The ICA*
September 7 - Berlin, DE - Babylon Kino*
September 8 - Mexico City, MX - House of Vans CDMX*
September 10 - Tokyo, JP - Human Trust Cinema Shibuya
*In association with MUBI

