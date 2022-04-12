Jamie xx Releases New Single 'LET'S DO IT AGAIN'

Today, Jamie xx releases his first single in two years. Having spent the time since 2019's acclaimed "Idontknow" concentrating on new music, "LET'S DO IT AGAIN" is a triumphant return and the first glimpse of what is to come over the next year from the London artist and DJ.

"I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again," says Jamie. "I'm so happy to say 'LET'S DO IT AGAIN' is out today. And I can't wait to play it for ya this summer!"

Refined during DJ sets around the world in 2021, "LET'S DO IT AGAIN" is tailor made for a handful of very special shows this summer across the U.K., Europe and U.S. including Coachella, where Jamie will preview more new music for the first time, and a massive New York date at Forest Hills Stadium that will feature a personally curated line up of Four Tet, Floating Points, Avalon Emerson and Omar S. In addition, Jamie will play Parklife, Primavera, Melt and headline slots at the U.K.'s Forwards, Lost Village and Otherlands festivals-see full details below.

Meanwhile, Jamie xx continues to work on the follow up to his GRAMMY, Mercury Music Prize and Brit Awards nominated In Colour. He also continues to collaborate with fellow The xx member Oliver Sim, producing his debut single "Romance With A Memory" and the recent follow up "Fruit."

In addition, Jamie will follow in Oliver's footsteps by helming the second installment of The xx's new Interludes Radio show for Apple Music 1. Premiered today, the show sees Jamie exploring his favorite soundtracks to the summer and features contributions from guests Romy, Oliver Sim, Robbie from The Avalanches, Four Tet, DJ Koze, Lykke Li, Floating Points and Olafur Eliasson. Listen to the episode anytime on-demand on Apple Music here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

April 17-Coachella-California, U.S.

April 24-Coachella-California, U.S.

May 28-Core Festival-Brussels, Belgium

June 3-Primavera Sound-Barcelona, Spain

June 10-Best Kept Secret Festival-Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

June 11-Parklife Festival-Manchester, U.K.

June 12-Melt! Festival-Gräfenhainichen, Germany

June 25-La Prima Estate-Tuscany, Italy

June 30-Garorock-Marmande, France

July 2-Rock Werchter-Werchter, Belgium

July 14-Gurtenfestival-Bern, Switzerland

July 15-Positivus Festival-Riga, Latvia

July 16-Super Bock Super Rock-Sesimbra, Portugal

July 23-Les Nuits Secrètes-Aulnoye-Aymeries, France

August 12-Way Out West-Gothenburg, Sweden

August 20-Otherlands Music & Arts Festival-Perth, U.K.

August 26-Lost Village Festival-Lincolnshire, U.K.

August 27-Rock en Seine-Paris, France

September 3-Forwards-Bristol, U.K.

September 22-25-Firefly Music Festival-Delaware, U.S.

September 23-Forest Hills Stadium-Forest Hills, NY

November 4-Club 2 Club-Turin, Italy