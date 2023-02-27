Jamie Ray Releases Remix of 'Cowboy Gangsta' Featuring Peewee Longway

Back with more heat, country trap king Jamie Ray serves up the Official Remix of his buzzing banger "Cowboy Gangsta" now featuring Atlanta legend Peeway Longway.

"Cowboy Gangsta" receives an infusion of energy from Peeway Longway on the Remix He comes through with a focused and fiery cameo meant to ignite impact, adding yet another dimension to this signature banger from Jamie. Meanwhile, the original "Cowboy Gangsta" remains a fan favorite, posting up 6.7 million Spotify streams and 9.5 million YouTube views on the music video.

Of course, it also adorns the Deluxe Edition of his debut Country Trap, which just arrived via Against Da Grain /Epic Records. Listen to Country Trap (Deluxe).

Thus far, Jamie Ray has distinguished himself as country's ultimate disruptor. He has collected north of 30 million-plus streams, earned a cosign from Young Thug, and even teamed up with Southern rap legend Bubba Sparxx on a Remix of the #1 classic "Deliverance" in addition to collaborating with everyone from Lil Baby to YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Now, he's bringing his brand of country worldwide! Get ready...

Listen to the new remix here: