James and the Shame (Rhett McLaughlin) Shares Solo Country Debut 'Human Overboard'

RHETT JAMES MCLAUGHLIN--one-half of the comedy duo Rhett & Link from their popular daily show "Good Mythical Morning"-solo porject JAMES AND THE SHAME's debut country album HUMAN OVERBOARD is out today, Friday, September 23.

The album is a departure from his previous comedic releases and showcases a deeply personal musical exploration of RHETT's evolving worldview following his journey away from Christianity.

HUMAN OVERBOARD was recorded at Finn-land Studios in Burbank, CA with Derek Furhmann (Andrew McMahon, Grace VanderWaal). All tracks and music were written exclusively by RHETT.

In addition to recording all lead vocals, he also provides acoustic guitar on all tracks while enlisting Gunnar Olsen (Bruce Springsteen, Gavin Degraw, Liam Gallagher) on drums, Alex Strahle on acoustic, electric guitars & pedal steel guitar and Derek Fuhrmann on bass.

"The album is best enjoyed as a whole as if I'm bringing the listener along as I process my spiritual evolution," explains RHETT. "It's sort of a primer-setting a thesis for the entire project-that being: regardless of where you're at or the assumptions you bring to the broader conversation around spiritual deconstruction, this is my story. You don't have to agree with me, and I'm not even asking you to. But please trust me that this is actually how I processed all this."

Born in a devout Christian home in Macon, GA and raised in North Carolina, RHETT grew up surrounded by the sounds of his father's musical heroes such as Merle Haggard, George Jones, Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley whose classic melodies inspired him to begin writing his own music.

On HUMAN OVERBOARD, RHETT captures his reverence for the foundations of country music while taking influence from artists including Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson, who've used conventional country music to carry messages that challenge viewpoints often associated with the genre to share his own story.

