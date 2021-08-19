James Share Future Islands Remix of 'Beautiful Beaches'

Today, UK alternative band James have shared a Future Islands remix of their song "Beautiful Beaches," originally released on their latest album All The Colours Of You. FLOOD Magazine say "with the help of indie-futurists Future Islands... James sound more of-the-moment than ever."

Released this past June, All The Colours Of You has been praised by many including Mojo, PopMatters, UNCUT, Under The Radar, and Clash Magazine who called it "An eclectic and poignant offering from one of the UK's most seminal bands." James' sixteenth studio album was recorded in part before the Covid pandemic struck and is produced by the Grammy award-winning Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, Snow Patrol, The Killers). Matching the energy of the lyrics, Lee brought a fresh approach to James' sound, working remotely from his studio with Booth (Lee's Topanga Canyon neighbor) and liaising in a daisy chain with fellow band member Jim Glennie, reimagining their demos, and capturing the band in all their virtual glory.

The result is a record with the most fresh and festival ready tracks of their 39-year career, the sound of one of Britain's best bands, deconstructed and reassembled by one of the world's most renowned producers.

Since their breakthrough single in 1991, "Sit Down", James have released sixteen studio albums, selling over 25 million copies in the process, and performed countless headline shows and festivals across the world. Many in the US will know James from their 1993 hit "Laid" which charted on the Billboard Hot 100, was featured as the theme song to the American Pie movies and has appeared numerous times in film and television over the years.