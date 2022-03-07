James Robert Webb Scores #1 Song on Texas Regional Radio Chart

Country singer and songwriter, James Robert Webb, has landed the No. 1 song on the Texas Regional Radio for his single, "Stealing Home." The song was on the chart for 24 weeks before hitting the number one spot on March 4. This is James' first No. 1 of his career and is even more special because the song was released shortly after his mother passed away.

"This was already a special song to me when we recorded it, even more so for everyone who has lost a loved one during the pandemic. While I'm sad that my mother can't physically be here to see this, I believe she's watching--and truthfully, she's probably pulling some strings for me up there. It is an overwhelming and amazing feeling to have my first number one on a major chart and to see these visions come true. I'm sending all my love and gratitude to Texas radio. Thank you to each and every one of you for supporting this song, my music and for helping us steal home with #1!" says James Robert Webb.

This No. 1 is coming right off the heels of James being awarded MusicRow's Independent Artist of the Year in February. Webb received the most spins on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Radio Chart as an indie artist in 2021 with his three original singles "Okfuskee Whiskey," "Stealing Home" and "Good Time Waitin' To Happen." In addition to the three charting singles, James has received 2.75+ million streams across platforms on his self-titled album.

As a cross-genre artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and practicing physician, James Robert Webb is steeped in the regional music traditions of Oklahoma. Webb's music has been featured in numerous press outlets including American Songwriter magazine, Country Music People magazine, Taste of Country and more, as well as around the world on country radio and SiriusXM.

Working with GRAMMY-winning producer Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson, Reba), Webb is a trail-blazing independent Nashville recording artist who has racked up almost three million digital streams while finding success at US country radio stations from California to Connecticut. He has notched a total of eight Top 40 chart hits on Music Row's Country Breakout chart and five consecutive Top 40 appearances on Billboard's Country Indicator chart.

His last single "Okfuskee Whiskey" was his highest-charting to date, peaking at No. 14 on MusicRow and at No. 33 on Billboard with almost a million views on the official music video and over 300,000 streams. Webb has performed at numerous iconic venues including the Ryman Auditorium, the Cain's Ballroom and a sold-out debut at the World-famous Bluebird Cafe. He has played alongside music greats including Marshall Tucker Band, Ray Stevens and Montgomery Gentry.

