James Mercer of THE SHINS Lends Vocals to Minnegasco Debut THE STUDIO AUDIENCE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Over the last two decades, cross-pollination in indie rock has become a predictable business transaction: major-label acts swapping guest features to optimize algorithm placements. What virtually never happens anymore is true indie royalty stepping outside corporate machinery to anchor an unheralded, unsigned band's debut album purely out of creative respect.

On The Studio Audience, the debut LP from Southwestern indie-pop project Minnegasco, The Shins' James Mercer does exactly that—delivering lead vocals on the record's two core singles, 'Livin' in France' and 'Tar Mazzan.'

Tracked with Mercer in Portland, the songs stem from a decades-long mutual respect rather than industry networking. Minnegasco is led by songwriter Jon Forrest Little—a Southwestern post-punk veteran who spent the '80s and '90s sharing bills with the likes of Pylon, Yo La Tengo, Juliana Hatfield, Minutemen, Lemonheads, Cracker, Meat Puppets, Handsome Family, and early-era Shins—alongside partner Dru Arstark (accordion, KORG, vox).

Beneath the album's immediate hooks lies a quiet story of tragedy and lifelong brotherhood. Original bassist Neal Langford—who played alongside James Mercer in both Flake and The Shins before joining Jon Little's Church Camp—orchestrated a reunion between Mercer and Little at a Pittsburgh tour stop four years ago.

When Mercer and Little finally sat down backstage in Pittsburgh on September 3, 2022, midway through The Shins' Oh, Inverted World 20th-anniversary tour, the room was stripped of any victory-lap nostalgia. There were no broad catch-ups or rehearsed toasts.

Surrounded by a full-scale arena production dedicated to an album released two decades earlier, the two turned away from the nostalgia. Instead, they focused on what was next, sketching out plans to meet at Mercer's Portland carriage house studio to record the songs that would become The Studio Audience.

While Mercer's guest vocals lend instant weight, the rest of this 12-track collection firmly holds its ground. Half a dozen tracks rival those lead singles in pure melodic precision, immediate hooks, and sharp lyrical craftsmanship, including this four-song sampling:

'Measly' is a driving, dream-pop anthem dissecting class struggle, powered by low-end basswork from the late Neal Langford.

'Pipsqueak' is a hard-rock critique aimed squarely at war profiteers.

'Bow and Arrow' is a striking folk/country narrative centered on Lozen, the Indigenous Apache healer and warrior who fought alongside Geronimo.

'Holly's Dresses' is a high-energy power-pop track packed with sharp, syncopated guitar licks reminiscent of Devo and The Cars.

Beyond Mercer and Langford, the LP serves as a monument to underground lineage, featuring lead guitar by Brett 'Smokestack' Davis and guest vocals from the late lounge-noir siren Bernadette Seacrest.

'The title hits at how easily people follow along with absurdities as long as the prompt tells them to clap or laugh,' notes Little.

Taking their moniker from the defunct Minneapolis Gas Company and now based in Aztec, NM, Minnegasco delivers an unpretentious, handcrafted album that doesn't rely on industry machinery—just undeniable songs.

The Studio Audience is available across all major streaming platforms.

Tracklist — 'The Studio Audience'

01. Livin' in France (feat. James Mercer)

02. Follow Your Leader

03. Single Most Obvious Thing

04. pipsqueak

05. Measly (feat. Neal Langford)

06. Holly's Dresses (feat. Neal Langford)

07. I'm Looking Through You (Lennon/McCartney Cover)

08. Tar Mazzan (feat. James Mercer)

09. Bow & Arrow, the Untold Story of Lozen

10. Wisconsin

11. Redemption

12. Movie Scene (feat. Bernadette Seacrest)







Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 10 Hrs 37 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone