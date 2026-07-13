Madonna’s CONFESSIONS II Debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200

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Confessions II, the latest album from multi-GRAMMY award-winner Madonna, has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, marking her 10th #1. The first-week sales reached 134,000 in the U.S. while also securing a 13th #1 debut in the U.K. She is the only U.S female artist to have #1 albums across five decades in the U.K.

With this milestone, Madonna joins The Beatles as the only artists to score 10 #1s on the Billboard 200 and U.K. Official Albums Chart, alongside 10 #1 singles on both Billboard Hot 100 and U.K. Official Singles Chart. Listen to it below.

Reuniting with producer Stuart Price, the new album marks Madonna’s first in seven years and serves as a follow-up to the 2005 counterpart, Confessions on a Dance Floor. Across the 16-continuous mixed tracks on Confessions II, she explores themes of love, trauma, loss and healing. This spring, she previewed the album, with the Billboard Dance Airplay No. 1 hit “I Feel So Free.” She also debuted “Bring Your Love” featuring Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella, marking 20 years since her festival debut, which subsequently topped the UK Club Chart.

The album features her daughter, Lola Leon, on the emotional track “The Test,” which the two co-wrote. Madonna also collaborates for the first time with Dutch DJ and producer, Martin Garrix on “Bizzare,” an exploration of the complexities of love. Additionally, Belgian artist Strome brings his style to “My Sins Are My Savior.” Producers Andrew Watt and Cirkuit join Stuart Price on two songs, “Danceteria” and “L.E.S. Girl,” chronicling Madonna’s early years in New York City.

It was recently announced that Madonna would co-headline the first-ever halftime show for the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final on July 19 from New York, New Jersey Stadium. Last month, she premiered Confessions II – The Film at the 25th Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by TORSO, Confessions II is a visual work exceeding 10 minutes and is built around the first six tracks of the album. Watch it here.

Referred to as the "Queen of Pop", Madonna is the best-selling female recording artist of all time. She is the most successful solo artist in the history of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and has achieved the most number-one singles by a woman in Australia, Canada, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With a revenue of over U.S. $1.5 billion from her concert tickets, she remains the highest-grossing female touring artist worldwide. Forbes has named Madonna the annual top-earning female musician a record 11 times across four decades (1980s–2010s).

She played Eva Peron in the 1996 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. She sang songs penned by Stephen Sondheim in the film Dick Tracy. Other acting credits include work in A League of Their Own and Desperately Seeking Susan.

Image Credit: Rafael Pavarotti

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