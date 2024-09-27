Jake Worthington and Miranda Lambert Release Classic Texas Bad Day Ballad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Country traditionalist Jake Worthington unleashes an all-new steel-soaked, down-on-your-luck duet “Hello sty Day”, featuring fellow Texan, Miranda Lambert. The collaboration was initially announced and previewed in late August at Worthington's sold-out Nashville headliner.

Songwriting giants Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure, and Lambert wrote the bad day ballad when inspiration struck on a writers' retreat earlier this year. “It was one of my first times ever writing with Dean Dillon, who is obviously a hero of ours… it was cold and rainy and sty outside,” Lambert recalls in a short clip sharing the song's origins in conversation with Worthington.

In a simple moment of observation, Dean went outside for a smoke, looked to the gloomy sky overhead, and within earshot of Lambert said, “hello, sty day.”

“And I was like, 'can we write that?'” Lambert laughs remembering. To Worthington's astonishment, the Texas icon and former ACM Entertainer of the Year sent the song to him as soon as it was finished. “The first person I thought of was you,” Lambert reflects. “Well, I'm glad I remind you of sty days,” Jake laughs back.

With a reverent and resounding “yes ma'am” from Worthington, the song made its way to Joey Moi's studio to get cut when luck struck twice, as Lambert agreed to accompany Jake on the track.

“It's tough to describe the honor of having songwriters I look up to consider my voice a vehicle for songs like this one,” Worthington continues. “To have an artistic and creative force like Miranda join in, well that's just a dream come true.”

A sought-after collaborator, “Hello sty Day” adds to a monumental year for the La Porte, Texas native after joining Reba McEntire on “Is It Cold In Here” from HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE, “Do It Anyway” with Jade Eagleson, and upcoming Brooks & Dunn collaboration “I'll Never Forgive My Heart” on their just announced Reboot II.

Next week, Worthington will take the stage at Lambert's MuttNation Benefit Show Music for Mutts at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater (10/5).

Closing out the year strong supporting Kameron Marlowe's Keepin' The Lights On Tour, Worthington then joins Zach Top at the top of 2025 with a stop at the historic Ryman Auditorium on his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour followed by multiple dates on Riley Green's Damn Country Music Tour throughout the spring.

ABOUT JAKE WORTHINGTON

For La Porte, Texas native Jake Worthington, traditional country music has been ingrained in his DNA since childhood. Raised on his grandfather's porch performances of Ray Price, Merle Haggard, and George Jones, he soon picked up his own Gibson acoustic and realized the breadth of his soon-to-be-classic, wide, and wild voice. Now, Worthington breathes fresh life to dance halls, beer joints, and ballrooms from Texas to Tennessee with his 13-song, self-penned debut album, Jake Worthington. Captivating the masses with his honky-tonk stylings, the singer-songwriter has brought two-step anthems to venues across the country, opening for Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Pat Green, Hank Williams Jr., ERNEST, and more. Recently, Worthington hit the road with Ian Munsick for his Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour and continues cross country with his own headline dates and festivals including Stagecoach, Two Step Inn Festival, CMA Fest, Country Jam, Windy City Smokeout, and more. Worthington is also a newly sought-after feature artist across the Nashville landscape, including guest spots on HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE with Reba McEntire on “Is It Cold In Here," HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 with Ronnie Dunn and Jake Owen on “Jonesin','' Ronnie Dunn's 2022 album 100 Proof Neon on “Honky Tonk Town” and ERNEST's 2023 extension FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses on “Heartache In My 100 Proof.” “I believe in country music as much as I believe in my next breath,” Worthington declares, and “blame it on my raising, but I think there ought to be room for country in country music.”

ABOUT MIRANDA LAMBERT

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multi-faceted career as an artist, entertainer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. With her 10th solo studio album, Postcards from Texas, available everywhere now via Republic Records, the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

A multi-dimensional superstar, she's earned seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless RIAA certifications; conquered Las Vegas with her twice-extended Velvet Rodeo residency; blurred genres with Leon Bridges, the B-52s, Loretta Lynn, Enrique Iglesias, Sheryl Crow and Elle King; and delivered her LGBTQ+ inclusive anthem “Y'All Means All” for Netflix's “Queer Eye.” She's taken those standards to become a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection exclusive to Walmart and her Idyllwind clothing and boot line at Boot Barn. Her passion for rescue animals inspired the creation of her MuttNation Foundation, which has raised nearly $10 million since inception to promote adoption, support shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

Jake Worthington Image by Brayln Kelly Smith

Miranda Lambert Image by James Macari

Comments