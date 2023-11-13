Jake Worthington Wins Two-Fold at the Texas Country Music Awards

Adding to the monumental evening, Worthington's steel guitar player Adam Goodale also took home the win for Steel Guitar Player of the Year.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Stepping into renowned lone star state honky tonk Billy Bob's Texas to celebrate and honor country music at last night's Texas Country Music Awards, Texas native Jake Worthington was awarded Male Artist of the Year and Country Album of the Year for his debut, self-titled album of “gorgeous beer-joint purism” (Texas Monthly) released earlier this year. 

“I just want to thank everybody here,” shared Worthington from the stage. “I believe in country music with all my heart. It's about the only thing that ever made any sense to me. Walking through Billy Bob's today, there's so many people here that I have been inspired by, and I'm honored to be amongst everybody here. Here's to the honky tonker, here's to believer of country music, and here's to every single one of us here tonight.”

Adding to the monumental evening, Worthington's steel guitar player Adam Goodale also took home the win for Steel Guitar Player of the Year.

Worthington's newest accolades continue to build on his year of career milestones, including his Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year and first-ever performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre opening for CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson.

Rounding out a year packed full of shows nationwide, Worthington continues bringing “true traditional country in its most pure form” (Saving Country Music) to stages through the end of the year on ERNEST's This Fire Tour, dates with Lainey Wilson and Randall King, and opening at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas (11/14). 

ABOUT JAKE WORTHINGTON

For La Porte, Texas native Jake Worthington, traditional country music has been ingrained in his DNA since childhood. Raised on his grandfather's porch performances of Ray Price, Merle Haggard, and George Jones, he soon picked up his own Gibson acoustic and realized the breadth of his soon-to-be-classic, wide, and wild voice.

Now, Worthington breathes fresh life to dance halls, beer joints, and ballrooms from Texas to Tennessee with his 13-song, self-penned debut album, Jake Worthington. Captivating the masses with his honky-tonk stylings, the singer-songwriter has already started bringing two-step anthems to venues across the country, opening for Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Pat Green, Hank Williams Jr., and more. Currently on the road as a part of ERNEST's This Fire Tour, Worthington will finish his year of stacked performances with additional dates with Lainey Wilson and Randall King, and opening at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (11/14).

Worthington is also a newly sought-after feature artist across the Nashville landscape, including guest spots on Hixtape: Vol. 2 with Ronnie Dunn and Jake Owen on the rowdy “Jonesin',” Ronnie Dunn's 2022 album 100 Proof Neon on “Honky Tonk Town” and ERNEST's 2023 extension FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses on “Heartache In My 100 Proof.”

“I believe in country music as much as I believe in my next breath,” Worthington declares, and “blame it on my raising, but I think there ought to be room for country in country music.”



