Gearing up for a massive summer on the dancefloor, breakout pop artist Jake Wesley Rogers shares "Lavender Forever" [Purple Crush Legendary Remix] today via Facet Records/Warner Records.

For this high energy version, electropop duo Purple Crush boosted the tempo and reassembled the vocals into an ecstatic electronic bop. The four-on-the-floor groove underlines Jake's dynamic delivery as it shines and glitters brighter than a disco ball.

Jake is set to perform and guest judge on Season 3 of HBO Max's Legendary. He's also got the perfect "voguing" remix to accompany the big moment! Notably, Purple Crush's Isla Cheadle, a.k.a. "Isla Ebony," also previously served as mother of the "House of Ebony" on Legendary.

Next month, Jake will grace the stages of WeHo Pride's OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival on Saturday, June 4 and at PrideFest for Seattle Pride on Sunday, June 26.

The original version of "Lavender Forever" was released on March 24th and Jake gave an electric performance of the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. He also ignited the EIN Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and performed with Brandi Carlile at the Elton John Aids Foundation Annual Oscar Viewing Party. Plus, he garnered an Outstanding Breakout Music Artist nod at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards where he also performed.

Discovered by hit songwriter Justin Tranter in 2020, the artist's rise to stardom began last year when Apple Music's Zane Lowe debuted "Middle of Love" in May, the first single from Jake's 2021 major label debut EP 'Pluto' and called Rogers "wildly talented." That opinion was shared by a wide array of tastemakers including People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and PAPER.

His ambitious visual style and bold music also attracted the attention of Vogue who profiled him as part of their Youthquake series, highlighting Gen-Z creators that are radically reimagining the future. Jake was able to showcase his unique style and larger-than-life stage presence with performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Listen to the new remix here: