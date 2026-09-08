 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jake Tavill to Release New Single "FORGOTTEN" Ahead of WALK WITH ME Album

The Brooklyn artist describes the track as a meditation on love, trust, and being forgotten by those left behind.

By:
Jake Tavill to Release New Single

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Jake Tavill will release the new single 'Forgotten' this Thursday.

The track serves as the lead single of Tavill's upcoming fourth studio album WALK WITH ME, due November 13. 'Forgotten' introduces the project's deeply personal sound, touching on not only love and heartbreak, but trust and existentialism.

''Forgotten' began as a love song about not wanting to grow apart during a prolonged period of being away from one another,' Tavill shares, 'but really it is a deeper want to not be forgotten by those you have loved but can no longer be with. Grasping at something that's already over.'

Recent Articles
THE WAR AND TREATY to Release COUNTRY BAPTISM EP on September 4
THE WAR AND TREATY to Release COUNTRY BAPTISM EP on September 4
8/26/2026
Paris Jackson Releases Two New Songs THE BREEZE and JUST YOU AND ME
Paris Jackson Releases Two New Songs THE BREEZE and JUST YOU AND ME
8/30/2026
Rod Wave Drops DON'T LOOK DOWN Album, Announces 2026 Tour
Rod Wave Drops DON'T LOOK DOWN Album, Announces 2026 Tour
8/28/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts