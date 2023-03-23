Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jake Shears Shares New Track 'Devil Came Down The Dance Floor'

Shears' new album will be released on June 2

Mar. 23, 2023  

Jake Shears (the multidisciplinary musician and frontman of seminal NYC indie glam-pop greats Scissor Sisters) has shared brand new track, "Devil Came Down the Dance Floor", featuring Amber Martin. It's the second preview of his forthcoming album Last Man Dancing, which was introduced in irresistible style recently with first single "Too Much Music".

"Devil Came Down the Dance Floor" previews the immersive second half of Last Man Dancing, in which Jake Shears takes a lifelong love affair with club-culture towards bold new heights.

A hedonistic twist on the richly soulful house of Todd Terje or Sylvester, this transformative encounter with the devil features a memorable vocal from Amber Martin, a hugely-celebrated NYC vocalist and performing artist who Shears first collaborated with on Scissor Sisters' Pharrell-produced "Inevitable".

"Devil... was a joy to create and I'm so excited to share it," Jake comments. "Amber Martin is one of my best friends and favorite singers and it's an honor to have her absolutely killing it on this song."

The self-confessed Last Man Dancing witnesses Jake Shears back where he belongs: at the center of the party and central to the pop culture landscape he without doubt helped form. The record was conceived between the US, Portugal, and London (where Jake relocated from his New Orleans home during the pandemic) alongside the sort of head-turning guestlist that, in Shears' cross-pollinating universe, also makes total sense: from Amber Martin and Boys Noize to Big Freedia, Kylie Minogue, and cameos from Jane Fonda and Iggy Pop. Tracks like "Last Man Dancing" summon this fresh start, but also a return to self in a record that's variously poignant, surreal and euphoric.

Throughout an unorthodox career that has spanned multi-million global album sales, Brits, Ivor Novellos, Grammy award nominations and arena tours, Jake Shears has continued to shape-shift: he has not only written an acclaimed memoir ('Boys Keep Swinging') and performed on Broadway, but also recently opened a musical in London to rave reviews (Tammy Faye, written alongside Elton John and British playwright James Graham).

That pull to keep moving, whether on the dancefloor, or in creating cathartic art, has remained a constant in Jake Shears' extraordinary life. In his own words, "while not everyone might make it to the end, it's the last ones dancing who are rewarded with the most magical moments."

With work that still speaks evenly to the margins and the masses, Last Man Dancing will launch alongside Jake Shears' welcome return to the stage. His UK tour, featuring an intimate London show at Village Underground, sold out immediately, with further live activity confirmed over the months ahead ranging from the Aladdin Sane tribute at London's Southbank Centre alongside the Nu Civilisation Orchestra, to an arena tour with Duran Duran this April. Full live dates are listed below, with much more to follow soon.

Listen to the new single here:

JAKE SHEARS LIVE UK DATES:

4/21/2023 || London || Southbank Centre ('Aladdin Sane: 50 Years')
4/29/2023 || Manchester || AO Arena *
5/1/2023 || London || O2 Arena *
5/2/2023 || London || O2 Arena London *
5/4/2023 || Leeds || First Direct Arena *
5/5/2023 || Birmingham || Utilia Arena *
5/7/2023 || Dublin || 3Arena *
5/9/2023 || Glasgow || OVO Hydro *
5/30/2023 || Glasgow || SWG3 Warehouse
6/1/2023 || Brighton || Concorde 2
6/2/2023 || London || Village Underground - SOLD OUT
6/4/2023 || London || Mighty Hoopla
6/28/2023 || Lytham || Lytham Festival

*w/ Duran Duran

Photo credit: Damon Baker



