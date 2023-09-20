Jake Shears Shares Erol Alkan Rework Of 'Doses (Feat. Big Freedia)'

His Last Man Dancing Remixes EP is due for release on October 13th, 2023.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Jake Shears has announced details of his Last Man Dancing Remixes EP, which drops alongside a new version of album highlight “Doses (Feat. Big Freedia)” from the legendary Erol Alkan. Due for release on October 13th, 2023, the collection sees the Scissor Sisters front-man take his relationship with dance music into new territories, as well as reuniting with old friends.

“Doses” digs into the darker, clubbier underworld of Last Man Dancing, with Erol Alkan and a feature from New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia taking the listener further down the rabbit-hole.

Describing his new remix and collaborating again with Shears, Alkan says: “​​I immediately chose 'Doses' to rework as I could hear exactly where I wanted to take it. It was made for my own DJ sets in mind, a track designed to bring the house down. It's rare for me to rework the same artist twice, but Jake is not just a good friend from the dawn of the millennium / Trash days, it's also that Scissor Sisters let me do whatever I wanted to their track 'I Don't Feel Like Dancing' back in 2006 and it remains one of my favorite reworks.”

2023 has seen Jake Shears back where he belongs: at the center of the party and a multi-hyphenate figure who’s central to the cultural landscape. This summer’s Last Man Dancing marked his highest charting solo release to date, and saw Jake storm the festival season in a whirlwind run of worldwide shows.

Having scooped two Olivier Awards for his Tammy Faye musical earlier this year, with music from Shears and Elton John, news followed that Jake would soon be making his own West End debut. He has joined the cast of theatrical phenomenon ‘Cabaret’ at the Kit Kat Club from September 25th, starring alongside Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor) until the new year. With work that still speaks evenly to the margins and the masses, Jake Shears’ pull to create has remained a constant, often the Last Man Dancing and always moving to his own beat. 

With more to come from the Last Man Dancing universe, check out the Last Man Dancing Remixes EP on October 13th and watch out for further exciting projects from Jake Shears to follow.

Photo credit: Damon Baker



