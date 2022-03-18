Jake Scott Releases New Single 'Texas Girl'

Pop singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Jake Scott released his new single, "Texas Girl." Penned by Scott and produced with Noah Conrad (Niall Horan, Ashe), the heartfelt, guitar-driven track is a love song about his wife Rachel. Scott hails from Arkansas - a state that rivals Texas - and ended up falling for a girl from there regardless.

The pair's love story was also showcased in a popular Jubilee episode in 2019 that resonated with fans nationwide. "Texas Girl" is live on all streaming services, with an accompanying visualizer available below.

"I grew up in Arkansas where an imaginary rivalry between Texas and us was a tale as old as time. Naturally, I never thought I'd end up with the enemy, a Texas girl. And then I met a girl named Rachel from Dallas, and I think anyone who knows anything about me knows the rest of the story - I fell head over heels for her instantly," explained Jake. "This song is about the magic of that feeling. It's the first single I've released in partnership with Elektra Records and the first of many upcoming releases this year. I hope you love it!"

Scott is also set to make his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show this month, performing "Texas Girl." Additionally, he will be hitting the road with indie hitmaker Ben Rector on The Joy of Music: Live U.S. tour this summer, which kicks off on Thursday, May 5 in Madison, Wisconsin. Scott will provide direct support for the first leg of dates, which wraps in Oklahoma City on Sunday, June 5. The full itinerary can be found below, with all tickets available on Scott's official website. The forthcoming slew of shows follows Scott's first-ever North American headline tour, which sold out in every city.

Last year, the Los Angeles-based artist made major waves throughout pop music. Beyond generating nearly 400 million global streams as an independent artist and touring non-stop - including a notable opening slot for LANY - his 2021 Goldenboy EP earned acclaim in the press and produced a stellar performance on KTLA. Furthermore, Scott collaborated with multi-platinum country star Russell Dickerson, who tapped him to feature on his track "She Likes It."

﻿Scott is gearing up for a massive 2022 and will be unveiling his first project with Elektra Records soon. Stay tuned for more details coming soon.

Tour Dates Opening for Ben Rector

5/5 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

5/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

5/7 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

5/13 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA LIVE! - Outdoor Amphitheater

5/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/15 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

5/19 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

5/20 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

5/21 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Cove

6/3 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

6/4 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre