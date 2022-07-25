Jake Scott Announces Fall U.S. Headline Tour

Pop singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Jake Scott today announced his massive fall headline tour across the U.S. Dubbed The Lavender Tour, the 21-date trek kicks off on Saturday, October 15 in San Diego and hits major cities including Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, New York, and more before concluding in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theatre on Sunday, November 20. The full routing is included below.

The upcoming run also follows Scott's first-ever North American headline tour earlier this year, which completely sold out and required venue upgrades in multiple cities due to popular demand. The general public on-sale begins Friday, July 29 at 10:00am local time here.

Scott also unveiled his new single "She's Not You" on Friday, July 22 along with a companion live performance video, captured in Los Angeles. Co-written by Scott and co-produced alongside Eren Cannata (Walk the Moon, Tones & I, Jake Wesley Rogers), the love song couples Scott's sincere songwriting with melodic, guitar-driven beats.

Of the new track, Scott said: "'She's Not You' is the story of finding the perfect person who still can't compare to the one you lost."

He continued, "The Lavender Tour is a huge milestone for me. These are the biggest rooms I've played yet and I'm so excited about the show we've put together. I promise I'm going to give you everything I've got!"

Earlier this year, Scott made his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show - performing his anthemic, anecdotal track "Texas Girl" - and was named one of People Magazine's "Emerging Artists" to watch. Additionally, his 2021 collaboration with multi-Platinum country star Russell Dickerson - "She Likes It" - became RIAA Certified Gold and has amassed 100M+ total streams in the U.S. alone.

The song is currently in the Top 30 and climbing at Country Radio, and on Monday, July 18, Scott and Dickerson delivered a stellar live performance of the track on Good Morning America. Along with being a featured artist on "She Likes It," Scott co-produced, mixed, and co-wrote the song with Dickerson - underscoring his skill as a dynamic musician and producer.

Scott recently surpassed 500M+ total career streams and is currently in the studio working on his much-anticipated debut project with Elektra Records. More details will be revealed soon.

Delivering impactful anthems with impressive consistency and grinding tirelessly, Jake Scott has quietly arrived as a proven pop maverick with a dynamic style and a whole lot to say. Born in Fayetteville, Arkansas and currently based in Los Angeles, the artist initially transformed into an independent phenomenon before signing with Elektra Records.

Beyond co-writing for the likes of Jason Mraz, Aloe Blacc, and Carrie Underwood, he unveiled music at a prolific pace before doubling down and dropping one song per month from the beginning of 2018 through the end of 2020. Audiences embraced favorites such as "Like No One Does," "Tuesdays," "Favorite T-Shirt," "She," and "I Don't Miss You."

In addition to building a diehard fan base, gathering millions of streams, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers across social media, and racking up praise in the press, Scott also has an impressive touring history - sharing the stage with LANY and Ben Rector, and selling out his first headline tour across North America in early 2022.

Jake Scott's The Lavendar Tour Dates

October 15 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

October 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

October 18 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 19 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

October 21 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

October 23 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

October 25 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

October 26 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

October 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse



November 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

November 4 - Boston, MA @ Royale

November 5 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

November 7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

November 9 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

November 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

November 12 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

November 13 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

November 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

November 17 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre