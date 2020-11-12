Jaime Lozano & The Familia Release New Video 'Hold Tight'

Part of Lozano's new album Songs of an Immigrant.

"Hold Tight" is part of Lozano's new album Songs of an Immigrant, released by Broadway Records, and it is an eclectic collaboration of musical theatre, jazz, Mexican folklore, Tex-Mex, and Latin musicians and performers.

"The album establishes Jaime as a force to be reckoned with in musical theatre, in Latin music, or wherever else he wants to go," says acclaimed Hamilton's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"Hold Tight" is a collaboration between musical theatre composer Jaime Lozano and two-time GRAMMY Award nominee Raul Midón. The New York Times has declared Raul Midón "a one-man band who turns a guitar into an orchestra and his voice into a chorus."

This song, with lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia is an unusual collaboration the reunites musicians from very different musical worlds. Joining Midón are pianist David Cook (Ben Platt, Taylor Swift, Shoshana Bean) and Gerardo "Quirri" Padilla, a Mexican accordionist and creator of the very successful Mexican Norteño band LMT (formerly Límite) with arrangement and orchestration by Lozano and long time collaborator Jesús Altamira.

The video was directed by Mexican filmmaker Efrén Gutiérrez and filmed on the border of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas.

"La Familia is this group of people, immigrants from around the world, that are getting together now to tell our own stories. We are all immigrants in this world, and we need to stand together. I feel so honored and proud to have these amazing musicians and performers join The Familia. I have admired Raul's work for a very long time, and this collaboration is a dream come true," says Lozano.

