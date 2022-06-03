Jahvillani To Release Album 'Dirt to Bentley' On CD

Wile Side Government originator and Dancehall artist Jahvillani is set to release his album Dirt to Bentley on CD; the release will also include his newest single "RUFF!!!" as a bonus track. The album will be available at VPReggae.com.

Due in stores on Friday June 3rd, 2022, the 14-track album (all raw tracks - no edits) features widely popular songs previously released including "First Class Flight" featuring Trinidad-based and prominent performer Prince Swanny, "Dirt to Bentley" featuring Kranium and the hugely popular "Pro-Gress,"

Dirt to Bentley was recorded in Jamaica with production from Tevin "YGF" Richards (for YGF Records), Adrian "Mastermind" Martin Lawrence, Ridwaan Razak and Jahvillani. The collaborators take listeners on a sonic journey through Jahvillani's ascension to his newfound life. The braggadocious sounds of celebration and retrospection are pushed to the fore. The atmospheric "1Gov't Bad.Ness" sees the artist spitfire lyrics atop the grime-influenced bass-booming production. We see the convergence of Trinibad's finest with Prince Swanny on "First Class Flight."

The Skillibeng-assisted "Smooth" lives up to its name as it becomes a catalyst for an energetic lyrical exchange between the two artists. Both artists deliver slick lyrics for the ladies of the millennium who are his paramours; he dotes over the myriad of beauties who vie for his attention. Songs like "Love At First Sight," "Powerful (Brand New)," "Dat Way" and "Broken" speak to his charisma.

Incisive and sharp, Jahvillani includes Trance1 GOV for "Scheme," a boastfully canorous explanation describing the attention their presence demands. Over a repeated string chord "Pro-Gress" aptly illustrates the strides the artist has taken throughout his life followed by the triumphant Afrobeat-inspired "GOD.ly".

As the project comes to an end, Jahvillani delivers an introspective and plea-ful "Journey" before wrapping with "Jahvi 3:16," the artist's creative interpolation of John 3:16 that acts as an outro as he speaks more candidly about the lessons he has learned from life's ups and downs.

Jahvillani has carved out his own space within Jamaica's musical landscape and his 'Dirt to Bentley' is just the beginning.

Jahvillani has earned more than 91.8 million views on YouTube with a subscriber base of 290K. He also has an average of 122.2K monthly listeners on the streaming giant Spotify.

Jahvillani is one of the most widely recognizable faces in younger-generation Dancehall. Repping Ocho Rios on the North Coast of Jamaica, the artist has consistently delivered songs that are appealing to ladies balanced by a catalog of songs that depict life in his environment.

Born Dujon Edwards, the artist hails from Ocho Rios, a city that sits in St. Ann, a parish on Jamaica's northern coast. He graduated Ocho Rios High School where as a student, he started writing verses and became a campus favorite after three energetic performances. Naturally, he transitioned to recording and pursuing music full time.

He decided that he would perform under the moniker "Jahvillani," a name forged through thinking about balance. Says the artist, "The name Jahvillani is a portmanteau, one that was deeply inspired by my views of society. 'Jah,' which means God in Rastafarianism, symbolizes the good in society and the good that is hopefully in everyone. While 'villani' is a creative twist on villain which speaks to the evil in society. Together it makes Jahvillani: the Wile $ide Gad who makes positive vibes, but also comments on the negatives in society, through his music."

Listen to the album here: