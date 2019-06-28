Jade Jackson Releases New Album WILDERNESS Today

Jade Jackson is thrilled to release her sophomore album Wilderness today, her most personal album yet. Produced by Social Distortion's Mike Ness, listen to the new track "Don't Say That You Love Me" below, also penned by Ness.

"'Don't Say That You Love Me' is a song I wrote a couple years ago and it was just floating in my mind as I was trying to decide if it was a Social N*E*R*D song, or maybe better suited for the next solo record," Ness explained. "I thought of it when we were recording because I liked the idea of a woman's perspective on this. I think it worked!"

Listen to it here:





Jackson hails from Santa Margarita in central California, just a few miles from where Buck Owens and Merle Haggard popularized the Bakersfield, California country sound. In her hometown growing up Jade she spent endless nights working at her parents' restaurant, learning guitar and writing songs at the age of 13. By the time she graduated high school, she had written over 300 songs.



Fast forward to two days after her 20th birthday, Jackson fell from a 15-foot rope swing and was told she would never be able to walk again. Frightened by that news, Jade fought and worked through struggles and many low points. The accident gave her a sense of purpose, direction, and newfound meaning of gratitude. Jade knows how precious life is and takes nothing for granted. The theme of her new work deals heavily with those attitudes and feelings. Read more about her humble small town beginnings and the inspirations behind Wilderness in the Los Angeles Times HERE.



"The message of Wilderness is in how to get through all those tough situations-if you visualize yourself somewhere, all that good energy and intention can get you where you want to be," Jackson explained.



Jackson will perform throughout California in the coming weeks including an album release show tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo and a performance and Q&A at Los Angeles's Grammy Museum with Mike Ness on July 16. New fall European tour dates have also been announced in Germany, the Netherlands and more. All upcoming tour dates are listed below.





US TOUR DATES

6/29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - 'Wilderness' Album Release Party @ SLO Brew Rock

7/10 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer#

7/12 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's#

7/13 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing Company#

7/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge#

07/16 - Los Angeles, CA - Jade Jackson w/ Mike Ness @ The Grammy Museum



# - with Chris Shiflett





EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

9/18 - Paris, France - 1999

9/20 - Munich, Germany - Folks Club

9/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtwache

9/24 - Berlin, Germany - PrivatClub

9/25 - Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell

9/26 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet

9/28 - Groningen, NL - De Oosterpoort

9/29 - Den Haag, NL - Paard van Troje

10/1 - London, UK - Old Blue Last





