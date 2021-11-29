Jacqie Rivera Announces New Single In Honor of Late Mother

Daughter to the late legendary Regional Mexican artist, Jenni Rivera, Jacquelin Melina Rivera, better known as Jacqie Rivera, is one of today's most anticipated up and coming artists.

Jacqie has been forging her own path in music by combining many sounds into what she calls "Fusion Music," you will hear this representation in her songs such as "Existo Yo", "Defender" and most recently "Ex Factor". Her commitment to her fans is to take them on this music journey into her diary of intimate feelings converted into songs.

Jacqie returns now with a gripping rendition of the Nine Inch Nails song "Hurt", arriving on all digital streaming platforms on December 10th, 2021 via Soundflower Publishing and My Grito Industries.

Coinciding with the 9 year anniversary of her iconic mother's passing on December 9th, Jacqie's cover of "Hurt" takes on a moving sentiment and serves as a memorable tribute to her late mother.