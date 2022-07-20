Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jacob Turnbloom Shares New Single 'Ray's Occult'

Jacob Turnbloom Shares New Single 'Ray's Occult'

The new single is now available on all streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

SoCal artist Jacob Turnbloom is sharing his second single for Dangerbird Records Microdose Series. "Ray's Occult" is a brooding, simmering fever dream that finds Turnbloom rejecting modernity.

He explains "I had the title in my head before the song was ever written, so it started off as a sort of strange tribute to Ghostbusters 2, and Bobby Brown's single 'On Our Own,' which is one of my favorite New Jack Swing songs. The subject matter is a loose commentary on Silicon Valley garbage like The Metaverse. I'd rather play with a slinky or draw pictures of dinosaurs than live next door to my favorite celebrity in some stupid digital playground."

Last month, he shared the sun-soaked, harmony-laced "Balboa Park", an ode to his hometown of San Diego.

For many artists, the decision to turn toward more creative freedom means meandering into formless freak-outs, ambient psychedelia, or some kind of synth pop experiment. Not so for Jacob Turnbloom, leader and principal songwriter of beloved SoCal fuzz pop purveyors Mrs Magician.

Additional forays with The Grave Walks, Blessure Grave, First Wave Hello, and many other bands have provided Turnbloom with ample opportunity to refine a signature style of caustic yet sentimental garage pop prowess. But Turnbloom's newest solo endeavors find him forging a different path, fully embracing melody and earnest, simple songs.

Jacob recorded "Balboa Park", along with a whole album, in a tiny corner of his apartment during the pandemic. He dove into producing his own music and developing his musical ideas from concept to completion. Writing and playing everything, the process was sometimes lonely, while the results reveal clearly that his time was well spent. In them we hear a songwriter definitively raising his abilities, growing in isolation, and offering a couple of singalongs that could play a small role in bringing us all back together someday.

Listen to the new single here:

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley & More Join Animated A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Netflix
July 20, 2022

The film stars Luke Evans (voices Scrooge), Olivia Colman (voices Past), Jessie Buckley (voices Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (voices Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (voices Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (voices Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (voices Present), James Cosmo (voices Mr Fezziwig), and Jonathan Pryce (voices Jacob Marley).
Amanda Seyfried Discusses How Wanting to 'Redo' LES MISERABLES Affected Her WICKED Movie Audition
July 20, 2022

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation. Seyfried stated that she wished to prove herself through the Wicked audition after being dissatisfied with her singing performance as Cosette in the 2012 film adaption of Les Misérables.
VIDEO: Nieri Reveals the Music Video for 'Body 2 Body'
July 20, 2022

Dance pop artist Nieri releases the video for 'Body 2 Body' taken from his debut EP, Starshine. Written and recorded between Los Angeles and Stockholm, the EP features five glossy, electronic pop tracks that offer a glimpse into Nieri’s life, struggles and aspirations. The track was co-written with Swedish artist Ingrid Witt.
K-Pop Band Xdinary Heroes Releases 'Hello, World!' Mini-Album
July 20, 2022

The six-song collection on Hello! world! includes darkness and brightness co-existing on “Sucker Punch!,” sing-along on tracks “Strawberry Cake” and “Pirates,” while “KNOCK DOWN” leans more rock with powerful guitars and bass sounds. The album chronicles the first step of learning programming language and depicting a story of the six members.
Flo Milli Releases Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'
July 20, 2022

The album includes features from Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, an intro/outro from the iconic Tiffany Pollard aka “New York,” and includes production from YoungFyre (Lil Wayne, Jaden, T-Pain), Tasha Catour (Lil Tecca, Aminé, Tinashe), Big Korey (YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gucci Mane, Jeezy), and more. 